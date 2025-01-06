3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On January 7, 2025

The test results are in, and if we are to listen to what astrology tells us, the universe is the one who is delivering the score. Three zodiac signs are being tested and they are going to see their share of wins.

Nobody likes to be challenged, especially when we really feel that we're in the clear and out of the way of anything challenging. But has life ever been fair in this regard? Nah, but it's OK. We live, we learn, and if we feel we're being tested, we get through it in one piece, as usual.

Life will always test our patience, tug at our egos, and play with our minds. But we are strong and resilient, and for these three zodiac signs, a test is a test is a test, and it always means we'll pass, no matter what. So hang tight and get through this one. No biggie, right?

Three zodiac signs being tested by the universe on January 7, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The last thing you needed on this day is yet another 'test' to see if you have the stamina to keep up with whatever it is that's going on in your life. Well, guess what, Scorpio? You do have the stamina, and so much of that is because you don't have a choice.

OK, it's not as bad as it sounds, in fact, what Moon square Mars has in store for you is more along the lines of incovenience. There are no negative events taking place on this day. Rather, it's more along the lines of you having to put in a little more energy than you care to. And that's OK.

So, what you're dealing with during Moon square Mars on January 7, is the idea of keeping your energy up, even when you seriously need a break. Fear not, that break is coming and it will be all the more luxurious and well deserved after you hunker through this final test. You're doing just fine, Scorpio. No worries here.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

What you're going to experience during Moon square Mars on January 7 is not going to come as a surprise to you, as this is the day you know you 'should have' done something, and yet, you may have put it off too long and now, the opportunity seems to be fading.

All of this is OK, Aquarius. It's just your higher self coming to rescue you, and what that means is that you already know you've made a mistake and you're on board with taking responsibility for it. It may feel as though you're being tested, but in truth, you're the one who is doing the testing.

January 7 brings you a very intense lesson and it is one that you'll remember and take with you, as you don't want to have to go through this kind of test again. You'll learn something amazing about yourself during Moon square Mars, and it will bring awareness and joy to your life.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

If you feel as though the universe is testing you, then don't take it personally, Pisces; it's just another day and while this one feels particular personal, it's just what we get when we have Moon square Mars in our sky, as we do right now.

You may feel as though the people in your life are just not getting you on this day, as if they are choosing to misinterpret your words and whatnot. Truth be known, it really isn't personal, and everyone is in their own world. As soon as you understand that, everything makes a lot more sense.

So, your best for getting through Moon square Mars in one piece is to just take it all in stride. If this day is one that you feel tests your patience, well, there's always tomorrow, and that means hope is alive and well, and that you'll be there to know you've passed this day's test. Not a terrible deal!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.