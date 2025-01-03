3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On January 4, 2025

On January 4, 2025, three zodiac signs attract new opportunities their way. These new opportunities come at us out of nowhere, and the astrological transits are on our side, especially for Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Because Jupiter is squared by the Moon, these 'new' opportunities, while obvious, may not all be perfectly suited for us. We'll see what opportunities are offered to us, and we want to make a good decision, so now is a good time to weigh our options.

It will feel nice to know that we are wanted and respected enough to be offered something substantial, but this is where we also have to use our discretion and not jump at the first offer. Moon square Jupiter shows us that, while there's much to choose from, we still have to choose wisely.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on January 4, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Here's a day that provides you with a choice, one you did not see coming. You may feel as though you're about to dive into uncharted waters, as you are not all that familiar with the 'new thing' coming your way. However, you are brave, and in a way, you need a challenge.

You'll see that your courage pays off and that taking a chance is worth your while. You believe in yourself. On January 4, you've got Moon square Jupiter to back you up, which means that whatever you create will see success.

And what you attract to yourself on Saturday is a new opportunity for wealth to come your way. By taking advantage of something offered to you on this day, you give yourself the edge, which leads to success and happiness.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You may not be the first to get on board with a New Year's resolution, but you're certainly not going to waste your time dawdling around hoping for change. You may be someone who takes their time to figure out the next best move, and you may also be the one who finds it.

Saturday's horoscope allows you to grab a new opportunity simply because it's there for you. During the transit of Moon Square Jupiter, you'll see that not everything presents itself to you on a silver platter; you'll be using discretion and discrimination during this day's events.

By applying the knowledge you've gained through previous experience, you can take full advantage of one such opportunity that comes your way, and you'll see that you are, indeed, the one who made it all happen.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Moon square Jupiter comes to you at the right place and the right time, and you've needed that one little push in the right direction. Your horoscope brings you both the transit and the opportunity to do something weighing heavily on your mind.

You attract new opportunities and get to put your money where your mouth is, so to speak. All you needed was that one little starter inspiration, and off you go. What you feel right now is ready; you've created the opportunity, and it's go-time.

When it comes to getting things done and on their way, you are the zodiac sign that promises great results. You attract great opportunities because you are not lazy. You realize you have a talent for momentum and hard work, and so you are not intimidated by more of it. All is well and works out very well for you on Saturday, January 4.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.