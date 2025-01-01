The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 2, 2025

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on January 2, 2025, and it's coming to us via the powers of Venus in Pisces. Four zodiac signs will get the idea, and it will all be about time and timing.

We know how fast things fly by, and time waits for no one. One minute ago, we were a hundred years younger. That's a strange phenomenon, but that's how entropy works. So, the day's message revolves around the idea of entropy, which implies that the older we get, the quicker it all goes by. So, what's the lesson here?

The lesson is to get up, get out there, and live your life. The specifics are up to you, but the general message is to be fearless. Live your life. You've got a brand new year to experience it all.

1. Gemini

You'll feel seen on January 2, and that's good. You need this. What's going on is that you have wondered if the right people have noticed who you are and what you do because you feel they should. And you'd be right about that, Gemini.

The universe wants you to know you have not been overlooked or forgotten. Hey, the year has just started, and you've got the powerful Venus in Pisces transit above you to make sure you get what you need, and it all starts on this new day.

2025 immediately brings you the idea that this one is on you and that while you've got the external world to deal with, what you make of it is what you will experience. So stay on top of it all, and trust that it's yours if it's meant to be. You will be noticed.

2. Sagittarius

You have never entered a year with such a bang as you will be doing this year, and on January 2, you will make sure that others realize who you are. There's a message coming to you during the transit of Venus in Pisces, telling you that self-respect is your calling card.

By showing others that you are not a person to be messed with, you set up the dynamic for the rest of the year, Sagittarius. While the sound of "This is your year" might be trite, you don't think that way. You know it's going to be your year.

Your self-confidence is now at an all-time high, and what you plan on doing with it is limitless. You've got the true Sagittarius power flying freely right now, and the universe pumps up the volume so that everyone around you can hear.

3. Aquarius

Venus in Pisces is a soft and gentle transit, but that's exactly how you like your universal messages; you don't want an ambush. On January 2, 2025, you'll see that everything in your life seems to fall into place. This, too, shows you that easy does it.

Still, this transit is filled with love, and so much of this love has to do with how you perceive yourself. You are now realizing that self-love is not self-conceit; it's preservation, respect, and health. You are grateful to finally see it that way.

Going along with trends has never been your way, Aquarius, as you are a bit of a rebel and don't like fitting into anyone's box of expectations. This year immediately shows your support for who you are, as you wish to be. You are respected during this time and mean to let that become a standard.

4. Pisces

Ah, nothing like being a Pisces during the transit of Venus in Pisces, as this day brings you nothing less than bliss and perhaps a little romance while you're there. You not only feel good on January 2, but you feel capable, and that's where the big changes start to formulate.

While this particular day may not be an action movie, what's going on inside you is what counts. You are only now realizing that all the noise outside is something you can filter out if you want it out. And you do want it out; you need your clean air, your private space.

It's right at the beginning of the year that you see how this year plays out for you is entirely up to you. If you decide to get involved in all the gossip and bad news, you'll feel terrible. Venus in Pisces redirects your attention to beauty and love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.