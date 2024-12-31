The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 1, 2025

New day, new us, and four zodiac signs receiving an important message from the universe on January 1 take that to heart.

Astrologically, we're in good shape as the Aquarius Moon puts us all in good moods; we're feeling it. We're going to see that whatever is going on during this day — or not, for that matter — that all is right in the world as we see it.

The most important message for us on this first day of the year is that the world is not as it is but as we see it. We shape our destiny and feel very optimistic about how all that goes, especially with the Aquarius Moon on our side.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on January 1, 2025:

1. Cancer

Welcome to a brand new year, Cancer. A new year means a new you; the universe has your back right from the start. The message is clear and easy on the ears: Love yourself, and all will be well in your world. Simple math, remove the doubt, and what's left is who you are, on your own, brilliantly and beautifully.

During the Aquarius Moon, you'll experience a fresh new start like you had hoped for, Cancer. We all want to catch that train, and you will be doing just that; it's no joke. You feel good, and you are not about to let that feeling go.

You've got lots planned for this year, and the universe is here to tell you to go for it, not hold back, and live your life to the fullest. You only get this one go-round, so take 2025 and make of it what you will, and knowing you, it'll be spectacular.

2. Libra

What a difference a day makes, eh, Libra? Here you are, and it's the first day of January in the new year of 2025, and you are feeling it all ... and all of it is good, good, good. And why shouldn't you feel as good as you do on this first day of the year? After all, it is your life we're talking about.

One of the reasons everything feels so light and airy is because during the Aquarius Moon, we tend to get lost inside our fantasies, and your fantasies are off the chain, Libra. You have an amazing imagination, and what goes on inside that head of yours gives you hope and satisfaction.

The Aquarius Moon allows you to leave the last year behind you, and even though this day may not be filled with many activities, your mind won't stop, and you'll spend much of your time thinking about how great this year is to become. The universe wants you to know that you can be whatever you want to be, Libra.

3. Capricorn

With the Aquarius Moon showing up just in time to bring you the best of luck, you'll feel that this first day of the new year, 2025, is practically made for you, Capricorn. Not only are you feeling charged up for the new year, but you feel this particular day holds the key to so much of your optimism.

Perhaps it's just how it goes for you, but you always get stoked when there's a new beginning. What better day than this one for such a feeling to arise? You feel at one with the universe, ready for what may come, welcoming it all.

So, if there's a message to be gleaned out of all this, it would be the one that says, "All is well." This is your mantra right now, Capricorn. All is well, and if you have a say in it, you will stay well. The Aquarius Moon makes you feel confident in what you believe. Use that; stay with it.

4. Aquarius

Someone's in luck on this first day of 2025, and it happens to be you. With the universe as your guiding light on this day, you feel so at peace with everything around you and quite comfortable in your skin while you're at it.

You'll wake up on this beautiful morning feeling as if everything in your life has been reset; while you know that in the long run, it's up to you to keep the good feeling going, you also know that this is something you can do. You are capable of sustaining joy.

And joy gets you through the day and fuels you for the rest of the year. Whatever happens this year, it's something you can handle. You are capable and smart, Aquarius and the universe is one hundred percent on your side. Go you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.