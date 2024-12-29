Life (Finally!) Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 30, 2024

As we're on the brink of a new year, the desire for change is upon us. And for three zodiac signs, life starts getting better during the Capricorn New Moon when change is not only necessary, it's possible and doable.

And we plan on going with that flow because a new year is only a day away from us right now and we want to get into the belief system that has us feeling hopeful and ready for what may come our way. We need change and we are going to stand by our word when we commit to transforming our worlds.

Advertisement

This is the day we come up with those resolutions, and while some may laugh at the idea, three zodiac signs take the idea of resolutions very seriously. And why not? During the Capricorn Moon, having something creative to look forward to is worth committing thought to.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on December 30, 2024:

1. Aries

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Looking around you, you see people hustling and bustling around, trying to seem happy, yet you aren't sure you believe they feel this way. You're experiencing that end-of-year blue feeling, although you, yourself, are not feeling it personally.

Being a warrior, you will fight against the negativity many other people seem to be buying into. You refuse to feel bad as your heart tells you there is much to look forward to, and during the Capricorn Moon, that makes a lot of sense to you.

On December 30, the Capricorn Moon helps you find your true north, meaning your home base and center of balance. You see great and positive change coming in your life, and you won't be swayed by the waves of negativity that seem to permeate so much of our mass consciousness. You will rise above it all and change your life for the better.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You feel like you're being given a second chance to get something right simply by entering a new year. And while you know and recognize this as psychological, it does the trick for you anyway. During the Capricorn Moon on December 30, you'll be ready to change your own life for the better. You can accomplish what you've already put so much time and effort into.

There are no failures in your life, Gemini, only lessons you learn well and, sometimes ... the hard way. What this past year has taught you is to not give up, to stick with it, and to know that through persistence, you can achieve whatever it is that you want.

Advertisement

This new year holds so much promise for you, and it's only because of the Capricorn Moon that you see it this way. You want to believe, you want to make room for change, and you see your transformation as inevitable.

3. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When it comes to changing your own life for the better, Sagittarius, you're a master of reinvention; you do like change. Not everyone can roll with the punches like you can, and during the Capricorn Moon, you'll find that whatever it is that you've lost in the past, you've regained in the present as confidence.

December 30 provides you with a clear view of what's to come, and so much of that is possible because the Capricorn Moon provides this kind of clarity AND, well, you've worked for it. You know where you're going because you planned it that way.

And, oddly enough, you've got the patience to hang in there and see it through. You are going for personal change and, yes, once again ... reinvention. Nobody knows you like you, Sagittarius, and when you say change is on, it is the real deal. Good luck to you!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.