3 Zodiac Signs Break Free From Heartache On December 29, 2024

On December 29, we have the Capricorn Moon to help us break free of whatever heartache remains inside of us. By turning to astrology for guidance, three zodiac signs get to tune into the most helpful transits, and Capricorn energy is always just the right kind of energy we need for this kind of liberation.

By now, we don't want to bring all that heartache into the new year with us. We very much want to walk in feeling fresh and the last thing we need is to carry around a broken heart, knowing that if we indulge that feeling, we'll be taking ourselves down.

It's during the Capricorn Moon that we can see just how useless it is to carry around the burden of heartache. With Capricorn's practicality, three zodiac signs come to see that it's OK to let go, to move forward, and to kiss certain memories goodbye, no matter how precious they are to us.

Three zodiac signs break free from heartache on December 29, 2024:

1. Virgo

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

December 29 is a significant date for you, Virgo. Whether it symbolizes an anniversary of sorts or simply the day you let go of heartache, one thing is certain: the Capricorn Moon will be a friendly 'helper' to you now.

Sometimes, what's best for you is for things to make sense in a very literal way. What you know is true about your life is that you've held high the memory of someone whom you do not like, and you continue to speak their name as if they are giving you pain, which they no longer are.

It makes sense to you during the Capricorn Moon, finally allowing you to let go of this person. They've been living in your head, rent-free, and making a lot of noise while they're there. This makes no sense to you, as you're the one who owns that space. This is the day you 'evict' that person's memory. More power to you, Virgo.

2. Capricorn

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

You're in your element now, Capricorn and with the Capricorn Moon as your power source for the day, you'll see that you've got strength and courage on your side. There's one item on your to-do list that you've spent a long time avoiding, but there's no getting around it on this day.

This is the day you break free from heartache — or rather, it's the day you recognize that you've already done so. Heartache is private, and only you know when it's gone. You can tell the world one thing and know another, but you cannot finally feel true freedom until it's 'right.'

You have seen that the heartache you've kept alive has no reason to be so, as you've already given up on it. If this has to do with another person, as it usually does, then the feeling of independence will surge through your veins on this day. You've made it, Capricorn. It's time to move on.

3. Aquarius

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

It's a pretty typical feeling, this 'end of year' melancholy, and yet, as an Aquarius, you feel you owe yourself more than a weepy, weary last couple of days. Because the Capricorn Moon is a powerful influence in your life, you'll see that December 29 brings you the closure you need to move forward.

This is a great day for you, Aquarius, mainly because you now know and accept your fate, and your fate is the kind that has you entering a very happy and fruitful season. You are keen on being content with what you have and no longer enamored with the idea of holding high a torch for someone who doesn't appreciate you.

While you're quick to make jokes, you take your health and well-being very seriously, and you want to walk into this next year standing tall and feeling proud of who you are. To do this, you must leave behind that which takes too much out of you, and heartache simply usurps all of your energy. Buh-bye, heartache, you did your work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.