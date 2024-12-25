Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 26, 2024

Mercury in adventurous Sagittarius trines expansive Jupiter in Gemini on December 26, 2024, which makes us prone to facing obstacles posed by overpromising and spreading ourselves too thin. Luckily, the struggle ends quickly for three zodiac signs that overcome these challenges by the end of the day.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on December 26, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

When you look back over this year, you can point out exactly what affected your mental health. Being that this year has brought you much success, you can also point out what you did to overcome the obstacles that tried so very hard to bring you down.

It is on December 26 that, during your reflective period, you realize that there are certain things and certain people whom you must avoid at all costs. Sure, you like to be amicable and in a perfect world, you want to get along with everyone — but there are still people who push your buttons.

Mercury trine Jupiter's energy helps you discriminate between what is right for you versus what is wrong, and this is a major update in your life, Sagittarius. You are only too happy to be polite and accepting to others, but you are now aware of your own boundaries — and good for you for setting them.

2. Aquarius

You've got your hands full, Aquarius, and what you know you've got ahead of you is only more of the same. You'd definitely call this your personal obstacle, and you'd also know in your heart that this one is yours to handle — and handle it you will.

During Mercury trine Jupiter on December 26, face yourself in the mirror and have a long heart-to-heart with your inner self. This is the time to come to terms with the idea that the obstacle you've been dragging along must go. And it must go NOW.

You absolutely refuse to hold on to this very specific obstacle come the new year; that's why this week is very important to you. And what makes it all work out successfully for you, Aquarius, is that you've got Mercury trine Jupiter to help you see exactly what your next move needs to be. You will succeed, and you will overcome.

3. Pisces

Certain trustworthy friends have revealed that something you do is not the best thing you could do for yourself. While your first reaction to their words might have been defensive, you're coming around to the idea that they may be right.

One thing leads to another on December 26, and during the thought-driven Mercury trine Jupiter transit, your thoughts help you create a plan for how to remove the obstacle in your life. You now see it very clearly, and the clearer it becomes, the more you want it OUT.

Overcoming this very specific obstacle takes nerves and courage, but heck, you really want to be free of it in the new year so you do what is necessary, Pisces. You've always been super strong, and now, you're even stronger and more optimistic.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.