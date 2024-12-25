3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On December 26, 2024

When the emotional Moon trines disciplined and practical Saturn on Thursday, December 26, wise financial decisions come easy to three zodiac signs who use the easy energy to attract wealth.

It's quite nice to think that we're going to be the recipients of such good fortune, but then again...why not us? We always ask, 'Why me?' when something negative happens to us, and so, in contrast, we will now say 'why NOT me?' when something outstanding and positive takes place.

And 'why not me' indeed. For these three zodiac signs, the answer is clear. We attract wealth because we earned it. We draw to ourselves the good favor of the universe because never for one minute did we doubt its abundant power.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on December 26, 2024 when the Moon trines Saturn:

1. Aries

Yu are very fortunate, Aries. Right at your disposal you have the powerful influence of Moon trine Saturn enabling you to seriously put your money where your mouth is. You are brave and feeling risky; you dare to go there, financially.

Under this energy you know a good deal when you see one. Because of your smart attitude and readiness to indulge, it's quite easy to attract all the wealth you possibly can. Moon trine Saturn bolsters the warrior in you, and even if that warrior is directed towards finding the best deals in town, there you are, Aries, enjoying the heck out of the experience.

Now is the time to save money and make money, and you are there for all of it.

2. Leo

What puts you in the right place at the right time for attracting wealth is that you have decided that there's no more time left to wait on a certain money-making strategy you've had in mind for what feels like forever. You know when to strike, and the iron is hot on December 26, 2024.

When the Moon trines Saturn, you are even more empowered by self-confidence. While the world around you is lazily hanging around, recovering from the holiday, you're out there hustling and making money.

Money doesn't sleep in your world, Leo, and that rings all the more true on Thursday when you feel like a money magnet. You have the nerve to show up when no one else does, and your timing on this is sheer perfection.

3. Sagittarius

You have learned to sit back and allow the abundance of the universe to come to you, Sagittarius. You are quite confident that all you've done has lead to this place. You are on the receiving end of great wealth on Thursday because you are working in tandem with Moon trine Saturn, which brings you the super confidence needed to show the world that you're OK with everything.

This shows the world that you're worth investing in. By being an example of cool confidence, you attract wealth, as nobody thinks of you as a risk. You have proven yourself reliable and on December 26, your integrity will be rewarded financially. You will take your reward with gratitude and honor it, as you know you've worked hard to get here. You are well respected and you intend to maintain this kind of posture.

During Moon trine Saturn, respect turns into wealth. That's not luck — that's balance, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.