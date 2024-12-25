2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On December 26, 2024

While most people are busy sinking into their post-Christmas comas, two zodiac signs experiencing luck and abundance on December 26 are gearing up to dominate the cosmic world! Forget lounging around — Mars-ruled dynamos Aries and Scorpio are ready to grab the universe by the reins and ride straight into abundance today.

Together, Aries and Scorpio are turning this holiday into a cosmic power grab. With these Mars-ruled signs fired up and ready to go, the universe is amplifying their natural strengths: courage, ambition, and a relentless drive to succeed. Whether they’re tackling ambitious end-of-year projects, leveling up their New Year’s resolution goals, or snagging post-holiday bargains with laser focus, these two signs are poised to make Boxing Day a total game-changer.

So, without further ado, let's see how Thursday's astrology will help them get it done, shall we?

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on Thursday, December 26, 2024:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, December 26 is serving up a knockout day packed with potent aspects throwing you right into the emotional ring! The morning's tricky astrological combination might bring up confusion or emotional fog. The cosmos are throwing intense energy your way, daring you to dive deep and face the truths you’ve been dodging. So lace up your gloves and prepare for some emotional sparring — the victory you’re fighting for will bring you closer to manifesting the abundance you desire.

As the morning progresses, your words become especially impactful. You’ll find yourself speaking with flair and crafting ideas that inspire! Your communication will flow subtly, helping you connect with loved ones and reconcile messy feelings. Be sure to use this moment to share your desires, as your voice will spark flames and light new fires.

Later, the Moon dances with Jupiter, stirring up an emotionally friction-filled paradox. Your plans for growth may feel like they’ve hit a roadblock, yet your emotions might nudge you toward expansion.

While you’re likely feeling eager for growth, don’t ignore this emotional undertow. This could be a moment where your feelings challenge your outer ambitions, but in the long run, it’s a chance to align the two. Let your emotions guide your actions, and take time to recalibrate your goals to manifest greater abundance down the road.

The Moon will form a trine with Saturn later tonight, grounding your emotional world and helping you turn dreams into structured plans. Your ability to manifest is at its peak no, so channel that energy into something tangible. What steps can you take to serve your highest purpose? How are you going to get there?

You’re ready to tap into your transformational powers. There’s deep strength and potential for regeneration in your energy today. So, take this time as an opportunity to make daring, self-assured choices that propel you closer to the prosperity you seek!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, today is all about deep emotional insights and transformation — your favorite recipe for turning inner power into material abundance!

This morning, you're urged to retreat into your layers, focus on spiritual growth, and align your emotions with your intentions. While you may feel adrift in a dreamlike haze, remember, Scorpio: you thrive in the unknown. Trust the flow this hazy Neptunian energy is offering and feel content in knowing it's guiding you towards the abundance of your dreams!

By the afternoon, you receive the clarity you need to process and express your emotions. Translation: it’s the perfect time to journal, script, or have meaningful conversations that align your thoughts with your goals. Today, you're able to articulate your desires in a way the universe can’t ignore.

Just when you thought the day couldn't get any better, the Moon’s trine to Saturn this evening will bring a grounding influence helping you take all that intense emotional energy and channel it into something real. Whether building a business, leveling up your career, or planning an investment, this is your moment to turn passion into a plan. Intensity + focus = abundance, and you’ve got both in spades today, Scorpio!

Some wounds around your self-worth might surface later tonight, but here’s the good news: healing is your ultimate abundance hack, Scorpio! Use this time to release the pain and step fully into your power. Vulnerability isn’t a weakness; it’s your secret weapon for creating a magnetic energy that draws abundance your way! When you align your deep emotional wisdom with your practical ambitions, you become unstoppable.

Manifestation is your superpower today, Scorpio — so get ready to lean into it and watch the abundance flow!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.