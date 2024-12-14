3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Mercury Direct On December 15, 2024

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on December 15, 2024 with Mercury retrograde coming to an end — it's like a true astrological blessing. We needed the break, and the heavens are on our side.

Mercury direct helps us to get our heads back on and do the work needed to maintain life, love, health, and happiness. Three zodiac signs are all for this kind of thinking, and with the retrograde now behind us, we can finally move forward and open the gates to good fortune and positive thinking.

While we all have a chance to walk through the doors leading to a very fortunate era, these three zodiac signs will be more than proactive about it. We'll fight for the right to be happy, healthy, and just plain glad to be here. Life is good; don't pay any attention to the naysayers. Let the fortunate era begin.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era with Mercury Direct on December 15, 2024:

1. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Hello Mercury direct, or shall we say, hello Mercury direct deposit? Yeah, that's a terrible joke, but there's some truth in this. For you, Scorpio, you might see that right about now, your bank account looks like it's on the up and up for the first time in a while.

Here's the key: on December 15, you're going to run into a bit of luck, and not only will you recognize a more fortunate era when things start to turn over for you, but you'll know how to act on it and turn it into something even bigger. This could mean you'll have one of those talks with your superior and might be in line for a bonus.

Mercury direct affects what's going in for you financially because it allows for the flow of information and communication to return to its natural pace, which opens up the floodgates for you in terms of money. And who knows, you certainly could use this additional boost. Good for you, Scorpio.

2. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Mercury direct puts you in touch with what you need to say, Aquarius, and while you've shied away from a certain confrontation simply because you didn't know if you could handle the pressure of it, things change for you.

With Mercury retrograde out of the way, you are now free to speak up, and what that free expression does for you is that it shows the other party that you are both fearless and serious; you want what you want, and they happen to be the one who holds what you want ... at present.

If all it takes is for you to speak your mind and turn the key that helps you walk into this new and very fortunate era in your life, then nothing's to stop you any longer. Mercury direct is here, and like a charm, you'll notice that it does free up the communicative airwaves.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

With Mercury retrograde done and over with, you'll immediately feel as though you've been set free, and so much of that liberation will come to you in the form of clarity and vision. You have dreams of what you want to do in the coming year, and now, you can begin manifesting those dreams in this new era.

You are entering a very fortunate period in your life, Pisces, and you know how to handle yourself. It's taken a while to figure certain things out, but this powerful transit sets it all straight for you; you feel good about the future.

And you are majorly supported by the universe on this one, Pisces, because retrograde energy always tends to pull too hard on you. With it gone and out of the way, especially in the case of Mercury, it's as if all the good news in the world finds its way to you very easily. Nice going. Keep up the good work, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.