5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On December 5, 2024

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes with the Sun in Sagittarius opposite Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. We are reminded of the middle ground between chasing our dreams and finding a community that supports us on the journey.

Those who might push us beyond our comfort zone even when we are scared to pursue those same dreams are where we shall discover something golden. That's why they say the journey is more important than the destination: You never know the twists and turns, lessons, and wisdom you may experience.

We also have North Node it Aries as a beneficial energy guiding us to be courageous even when we feel we may fail. Because the truth is, Sagittarius season is the best time to embrace things about yourself and not hold yourself back.

You will find yourself going farther and faster than you could have ever imagined when you do so, and you will also realize that what appears to be failures may not be failures at all but stepping stones. After all, it's not over until you choose you are done. Let's see what this means for Leo, Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Cancer.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 5, 2024:

1. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Thursday: Libra

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to look within your heart to discover your true potential, per your benefactors of the day — Mars in Leo opposite Moon in Aquarius.

Meditate on the path forward and how you can make it creative and more fun. After all, your life path does not have to be boring! So journal about this and do at least one thing on Thursday that encourages you on this personal resolve.

2. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to know your heart and never back down from a fight or competition. You have the potential to win gold, so don't allow anyone to convince you otherwise. No matter what they say, with Pluto in Aquarius and Venus in Capricorn as your benefactors, you are more abundant than you know and have powerful forces backing you up at this time.

Look for the signs and synchronicities, discover support when you need it, and find answers when you feel confused. Now's also a good time to lean hard into your personal magic and manifestation abilities.

3. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to find a moment of stillness and cultivate your patience. That's where you will discover your cosmic blessings of the day with the Moon in Aquarius as your leader.

You will also find inspiration when you turn inward. Some of you may also benefit from conversing with friends who don't belong to your culture or may even live in other countries. The difference in perspective and distance can lend a lot of objectivity and help you find answers, too.

4. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces Thursday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 9 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to prioritize comfort and kinship in your relationships but also makes room for solitude and creativity. So trust your expression and needs. With Saturn in Pisces as your benefactor, the answers will lead you to true love and how time can bless your partnership even if there are challenges.

If you feel called to, do a fruit and flower ritual where you make an offering to the ether for the blessings you have encountered in 2024. This will help you manifest with a lot of goodwill during this current new moon cycle!

5. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you're headed for a highly productive day where you can get a lot of work done. But, it's also important to safeguard your time and energy. Hold your counsel and keep your secrets close to your heart.

With Saturn in Pisces as a benefactor, you will benefit from working on these ideas and cultivating them behind the scenes before you put them out in the open.

You can also create something that captures those ephemeral thoughts. Mind maps can help you on this quest too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.