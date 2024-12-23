Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 24, 2024

We are very much aware now that the world around us 'wants' us to be happy and perhaps even merry. Life gets better on December 24, 2024, and for three zodiac signs, choosing joy is why.

With all of our hearts, we want to be a part of it all, and in astrology, Jupiter square Saturn plays a big part in how we understand this holiday.

What will hit us is the idea that we're the ones who are standing in our way, preventing our joy from coming to us. Because we also feel simultaneously desirous of happiness, we consciously try to rid ourselves of all that dreadful doubt.

And we are successful because we see that we have a choice. We can give up and be miserable or live a better life. We can claim our happiness and let that become the new standard. And so it goes.

Life gets better for three zodiac signs on December 24, 2024:

1. Gemini

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

You've been stuck in a rut for a while now, Gemini. While you've always trusted that if you're down, you will get up, your last fling with self-doubt happens on December 24, during the transit of Jupiter square Saturn. Saturn has you wondering if you'll ever feel good again while Jupiter rushes in to save the day.

It's one of those 'sink or swim' moments. While the world outside seems full of good cheer, you're waiting for your turn to shine. What naturally occurs to you is that 'shining' is very easy for you, so why not start now?

All it takes is a shift in perspective to make your life better and embrace real happiness. You know you want it, Gemini, and you're powerful enough to make it happen. December 24 gives you the stage. You grab the spotlight; it's your turn to shine and enjoy the life you want to live.

2. Virgo

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

If there's one thing you are quite tired of, it's being thought of as someone who can't make up their mind. You can make up your mind, but doubt creeps up when you make the simplest decisions, preventing you from moving forward.

You don't like this in yourself, and around the time that Jupiter square Saturn is in the sky, you'll see very clearly that if anyone is going to make their life better, it's you and you alone. December 24 shows you that you are in charge here, Virgo.

Yes, it's a scary notion at first, and it puts you in the position of taking responsibility, but so what? Welcome to the world where responsibility is par for the course. During Jupiter square Saturn, you say goodbye to your self-doubts and make space for happiness.

3. Pisces

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

You have always felt like the ultimate authority on YOU, and the truth is, you are. No one knows you as you do, and no one knows what you do to prevent yourself from experiencing the full happiness you believe is right there, within reach.

You want this happiness, and whether you believe that everyone else has a piece of this pie, the reality is that this is your life, and you improve it. During Jupiter square Saturn, you see this very clearly, putting it all into perspective.

What you'll see this Christmas Eve is that the happiness of the season does exist in the mind, and that means that you have to overcome whatever it is that prevents it from shining. Self-doubt has no place in your vision of happiness, so, on this day, you rid yourself of it for a better, more fulfilling life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.