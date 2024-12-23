Struggle Finally Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 24, 2024

On December 24, 2024, struggles end for three zodiac signs after a long season of challenges and tough times. Oh, what a beautiful day it is. We've got the astrological good fortune of having Moon trine Venus in our midst, and with this transit comes positive energy in ways we've never experienced before. It's a GOOD day, yes it is.

Three zodiac signs are ripe and ready for this kind of positive energy. With Moon trine Venus as our conductor, we can use our positive thinking and believe that everything will work out and that the surprises we receive will also be reenergizing and life-affirming.

Advertisement

Face it, we can't fight the feeling; it's all so good, and even if we're used to doubting it all, we won't be able to shrug this feeling off. We are facing a truly magnificent day, and thanks to the power of Moon trine Venus, we get to say, "I was there!" Did someone say, "Good times are here again" Yes, please. And, thank you.

Struggle finally ends for three zodiac signs on December 24, 2024:

1. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Oh boy, don't you love days like this, Gemini? It's all about the positive flow of energy on this day, and you'll find struggle ends in all the right ways. It's hard to avoid when the main transit of the day is Moon trine Venus, an event that always promises love, peace and warmth.

So, not only will you feel a general sense of contentment, but you might see something positive and helpful happen to your romantic relationship if you are in one. And if you're not, don't be surprised if something romantic 'starts' on this date, December 24, 2024.

Christmas Eve brings you a fun situation and promises of more. You'll see that what's taking place is that everyone in your life is in a good mood; nobody's fighting or starting up a family war. You are getting things done and spending quality time doing what you love best.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Struggle ends, Sagittarius. What you experience this Christmas Eve is total peace of mind; for what that's worth, it's practically the best feeling you can get right now, Sagittarius. December 24, 2024, isn't just a major holiday for you; it's a time to kick back, smile, and look forward to the amazing future you've created.

Because you are working with the transit of Moon trine Venus, you get to feel love permeate your very soul; everything feels good because you've taken the time to make it so. You are no passive bystander in your life. This year took a lot of effort out of you, and on December 24, you now know it's all been worthwhile.

Advertisement

One of the fun things about you, Sagittarius, is that you don't doubt positive energy. You're not the kind who sits around wondering when it will all end. This indomitable spirit of yours makes this blissful day feel all the better. You know how to have a great day, always.

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The interesting thing about your struggles ending on December 24 is that it brings you a ton of positive energy and extends the positive energy shower you've already been experiencing. During the transit of Moon trine Venus, it's like you get an extension on your happiness, and who's to say 'no' to that? Not you, Aquarius.

It may be Christmas Eve or Tuesday; either way, it's your day to enjoy your life and feel the love that seems all-pervasive. You are marinated in love, and that works out well for you.

This is also a day of bravery, Aquarius, as this could be a good time for you to reach out to that special person so that you can tell them how you feel. You're in good luck and a good place, so why not? Take a chance; Moon trine Venus is all about love, and love is definitely on your side today.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.