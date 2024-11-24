5 Zodiac Signs With Excellent Horoscopes On November 25, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have excellent horoscopes on Monday, November 25, 2024. They are Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, and Taurus. But first, here are the general messages for everyone.

We have an important astrological transit on November 25. Mercury will go retrograde, continuing until December 15, so there will be some fluctuations in the collective energies when this happens.

The Sun in Sagittarius stands out as the primary benefactor. We are reminded that one of the best things about retrograde energy is its ability to help us reconfigure parts of our lives.

Advertisement

We are more creative when we come out of that incubating space. After all, Sagittarius is an optimistic energy, and with the Sun as the beneficial force partnering with this Mercury retrograde, we will be golden when we choose positive.

Finally, Venus in Capricorn has manifestation powers focused on the collective's career, well-being, and public life. So now's a good time to make new connections and friends so you can rise and fly as you move.

Five zodiac signs with excellent horoscopes on November 25, 2024:

1. Virgo

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 5 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Monday calls on you to be strong on the inside and hold your ground. When you do, your cosmic blessings will unfold. This is because the Moon will transit from Virgo to Libra over the day, so you may feel some of your blessings are obvious while other parts are hidden from sight.

This may make it difficult to hold your ground with your peers. Don't compare yourself to anyone else. Just trust your heart and follow through; this energy will continue to back you up.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to focus on self-care and be more introverted. It will allow you to be creative as well.

2. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Monday: Other Cancers

Advertisement

Best time of the day for Cancer: 3 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday calls on you to be true to yourself and speak your mind! With Mars in Leo standing out as your benefactor, the blend of energies will bring out the best from within you, but only when you refuse to play small games. Now's not the time to get drawn into petty battles. Now's the time to spread your wings and fly high!

If you feel called to, spend more time with your loved ones instead of people who don't spark joy in your heart. This, too, shall bring your cosmic blessings to you.

3. Scorpio

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 2 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Monday points to a deep need to be honest, methodical, and also conventional in your unconventional way. After all, what is conventional and unconventional but something defined by small groups of people worldwide.

With Mars in Leo as your benefactor, you will not falter when you trust yourself and agree that you don't have to live your life according to other people's wishes or adopt their personality as your own.

Now's also a good time to journal your thoughts to record how you learn and transform during this period. This will be especially valuable when you look back in decades.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to step out of your comfort zone and know that it doesn't have to be scary or even a bad experience. The world outside your comfort zone may be the thing you have been waiting for all your life!

Advertisement

With Neptune Retrograde and Saturn in Pisces here for you, you will find your blessings in spaces you wouldn't have thought of before or in the company of people with a very different style.

Now's also a good time to think about your food and cook something for yourself! Pouring all your love into the meal can be an act of self-love.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Monday: Other Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 - 11 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday urges you to be curious. This will bring out your creative side and also push away fears. Since you have the Moon as your benefactor, now's a good time to trust your instincts even as you step out of your comfort zone. Some of you are also about to enter your authority era very soon.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's a good time to think about love too, especially of the romantic kind. Deepen your bond with the significant one in your life, and watch the magic unfold!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.