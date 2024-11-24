3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of November 25 - December 1, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs will have a powerful week, between November 25 - December 1, 2024, and attract financial success. They are Ox, Rat, and Tiger. But before we get to their financial horoscope, here are the general messages of success for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of success this week is Fire over Earth (#35) changing to Wind over Mountain (#53). It reminds us that success is an energy that cannot be confused with minor victories and wins. The lofty goal feeds one's imagination, helps surmount great challenges, and continues to move forward patiently as one conquers each milestone along the way.

Advertisement

Thus, when that success is achieved at last, it becomes a legend — a personal story — paved by a journey that winds through weeks, months, and years in the making. Focus on the next leg of your journey when you consider your financial goals and success.



If you feel called to, now's also a good time to slow down and work with the energies around you. When the wind blows strongly, move swiftly. When it's as slow as molasses, slow down, recuperate, and introspect. All of it together will help you stay golden for years to come.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between November 25 - December 1, 2024:

1. Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Ox, you will attract financial success this week, especially over Thanksgiving weekend. So watch out for some great moments, even though much hard work may be necessary to catch all your blessings.

Specific areas of financial success for Ox:

Those of you who work in the retail industry will have the most success during this period. But people in the medical industry will experience the same too. Others, in general, will attract financial success when they keep their homes tidy and allow fresh energy to flow into their living space.

Remedies for financial blocks for Ox:

If you feel blocked financially, the above message can help, but reading books on how to grow your wealth and find opportunities can also help. Memoirs can spark new ideas, too.

Advertisement

Power color to attract money for Ox:

Your power color this week is black, but not as an allusion to Black Friday. It's more like genuine black.

2. Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Rat, you will be financially successful this week more so than usual. So be more grounded and mindful so you can catch all your blessings. You will also benefit from watching out for envious behavior in your surroundings as that can get in the way of you.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Those of you in the teaching profession will have a lot of financial luck this week, and so will those who work with their hands in crafting professions, like woodworking and more.

Others, in general, will experience financial success when they open their heart and lean into the areas that bring them joy, creatively or otherwise.

Remedies for financial blocks for Rat:

Advertisement

If you have experienced blocks, you are encouraged to be more mindful of the people around you and whether peer pressure negatively impacts you. Don't ignore red flags, but also be honest about any bad habits you can let go of.

Power color to attract money for Rat:

The power color for you this week is red. You will benefit from placing red flowers in your home or working space to attract even more financial success!

3. Tiger

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

Tiger, you will have a really good week from a financial standpoint. Some of you are coming into your own in your career. Lean hard into your capabilities, and you will continue to soar high.

Those of you in the marketing industry will experience the most success this week — and those in the writing/journalism industry or who work as reporters, especially on screen.

Specific areas of financial success for Tiger:

Others, in general, will experience success when they tap into their field of expertise and don't back down from opposition. Some of you will even become inspired in the process.

Advertisement

Remedies for financial blocks for Tiger:

If you have experienced blocks, you can benefit from a milk and honey ritual, where you mix a bowl of milk and honey and place it outside your home in a welcoming spot. This is an offering to the cosmos and any animals wishing to partake of it.

Power color to attract money for Tiger:

Your power color this week is green, so a lot of you will be cash-rich this week for sure.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.