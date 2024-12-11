3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On December 12, 2024

Saturn is high in the sky and helping us with so many things that by the time this day is over, at least three zodiac signs will be thanking their lucky astrological stars on December 12, 2024. This is a time for people to stroll down the darker paths of Memory Lane. It's also the time to overcome the past, heal from those memories and move on.

The past holds so much for so many of us, and while that's where the story of our lives takes place, it's not all there is. Three zodiac signs will officially be tired of living in that past space and opt-in for the now moment and the positive future.

Advertisement

We have come to see that the pain and heartache of the past is not something that necessarily has to be in our lives, and we certainly don't want to be defined by it ... or rather, we don't want to identify with heartache as a lifestyle anymore. Now's the time for healing and renewal, and we are all about that kind of positivity.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on December 12, 2024:

1. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If you go back in time, you'll find many memories that automatically take first place when it comes to heartache. You know that you were wronged at one point and that you more than likely added fuel to that fire.

What you're working with right now is the clear knowledge that those events of the past are in the past and that no memory is worth living for, not in your present life, that's for sure. You've got a Saturn alignment happening on December 12, and you're realizing you must move on.

Whatever happened in the past became an obstacle in the present, and you're smart enough to know that this just cannot be. You want a life free and clear of pain and its everpresent menace; you can free yourself from this heartache starting today, and good for you, Libra. You did it.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Something has happened to you recently that's got you thinking. If you allow yourself to open that book of knowledge, you know that what you'll find out is probably earth-shattering and also more than likely very, very liberating. It's dangerous and new, but whatever's going on in your life right now, it's an upheaval ... in all the right ways.

Because of Saturn's mighty influence on you, you'll recognize that certain forms of behavior were forged in the past and that these ways of doing things are no longer relevant in your life. This is where big change begins, Aquarius. This is where you overcome the obstacle.

Advertisement

What you're going through is what all people go through, sooner or later, and it all has to do with releasing the pain of the past for the sole purpose of living a clean, free, healthy life. You want this very badly, and allowing the past to sift away makes room for love, life, and the promise of good things.

3. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The interesting thing about your take on the whole letting-go-of-the-heartache thing is that you didn't realize you were holding on to it. It's become such a part of your life that you've adopted this pain as part of your personality.

It takes a strong influence, such as Saturn aligned with the Moon, to jumpstart your change, and it has to be a big change, Pisces, for you to notice what's about to happen. First, you have to admit to yourself that you're stuck. As soon as you do, you'll be able to un-stick yourself.

And the fun part is that it's a whole lot easier than you imagined it to be, mainly because you never imagined it. Pain was a part of your world, and now that you've released it, it feels like a new kind of freedom: inspiring, healthy, promising. By letting go of the past, you open the doors to an entirely new and wonderful world for yourself. Go you!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.