3 Zodiac Signs Experience True Love On December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 is the daily astrology has much in store for the zodiac signs, and one of our leading transits uses the power of a Venus-Moon alignment to get the job done. There is nothing like incorporating some powerful Venus energy into an otherwise average day, and for three zodiac signs, the whole thing spells true love.

True love sounds like a joke, doesn't it? Or does it? Are we so jaded that we can't believe such a lofty and poetic idea? Here's where the Venus-Moon transit helps and laughs at us in all the right ways. Whenever Venus and the Moon get together, things get romantic, and so they shall on December 9.

For three zodiac signs, what might feel like a joke at first will rapidly spiral into an all-out super crush, and romantically speaking, it's only the early days for this true love to start overtaking us. Oh yes, we will find true love on this love-filled day, so put aside your doubt and get on board.

Three zodiac signs experience true love on December 9, 2024:

1. Taurus

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

If you've been involved with someone romantically, and you've been holding off on calling it a 'thing,' then you might want to cross that line on December 9 because, during this Venus-Moon transit, we've got right now, 'things' will get serious.

You may not trust the situation at first, or rather, you haven't wanted to trust anyone, even this person right in front of you who's been stealing all of your attention, but guess what, Taurus? This person is starting to look mighty good to you, and you're getting those 'true love' vibes.

You've been putting this off for a long time because you don't want to fall in love again, but when has love ever waited for approval? Ummm...never? And here it is, once again, and the love you feel for this person is not only super positive but also...true. Mmhmm.

2. Virgo

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

True love? Ha, that's a screaming laugh riot to you, Virgo. That is, of course, until you fall head-first into it, as you will be doing on December 9, 2024. You don't like to think of yourself as someone who can fall in love at the drop of a hat, but look at your history; you're a super softy. You fall in love all the time.

And this time, you feel your love is perhaps more serious. You aren't sticking around to judge or analyze it, though; you're going to go for it. Enough with the self-doubt and the perfectionism. What you see is true love, and you will allow it into your life.

And it's a beautiful thing, Virgo. Venus and the Moon are dancing on your behalf, inspiring you. You want to be in love. You want to think that the person you're with is your true love, and what the heck not? You've got this one life to live; you might as well live it in love.

3. Capricorn

Riffadi.id | Canva Pro

You thought you found true love a long time ago, but you came to realize that love comes to a person several times in a lifetime, and so that even if you aren't with that one person, you are now with someone else, and it seems to be working out very, very well for you, Capricorn.

It's nice and romantic to think we only have 'one true love' in this life, but Venus transits always come to us. When Venus aligns with the Moon, you'll realize that all life is meant for love and is not necessarily restricted to one person.

You are grateful for this because your 'first' love isn't in your life anymore, which makes room for the new person, who feels like the real deal. True love comes to you when Venus is high in the sky, showing you that it's always there for you, bringing truth, love and romance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.