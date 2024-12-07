3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On December 8, 2024

Three zodiac signs will have incredibly lucky days on Sunday. On December 8, 2024, we'll be receiving a crash course in how to better our lives, and with the transit of Moon square Mercury as our support system, we are well on our way to great success and fantastic luck.

Nice to think that we're about to enter a lucky period in our lives, and nicer still to know that for Gemini, Cancer and Libra zodiac signs who will experience the very best of it, it's the kind of luck that teaches valuable lessons that can be tapped into later on in life.

Advertisement

This is how Moon square Mercury works, and even though it's a 'squared' transit, the negativity implied here belongs to the past, which is a good thing but also a helpful thing. Our luck is not random; it results from good energy put into believing that we are entitled to good luck. Cause and effect create the conditions for a very lucky day.

Three luckiest zodiac signs on December 8, 2024:

1. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luck comes to you in a very obvious way on December 8, and by that, we're talking about how you communicate your feelings to someone you feel needs to know the low down. There have been moments in your life when you know you need to say things but hesitate as you can't find the right words.

During Moon square Mercury, those words will not only come to you, but they'll come when you need them most, and this is what will bring you closer to a certain person in your life. By saying the right thing at the right time, you establish a positive connection with that person...and they truly appreciate this.

Luck is available to you in all forms during this day, but you'll want to stick with your communicative skills for this one. What you can do and say at this time can move mountains. Finally, the right words are here for you, and that is the luck of Moon square Mercury, working in your Gemini world.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Now that it's December 8, you feel as though everything you've worked so hard to make happen is finally on the runway, heading towards take off. So much good is taking place in your life, and you'll see that it's going to get even easier with the transit of Moon square Mercury right now.

You feel lucky and proud; things aren't just happening to you out of nowhere; you are helping those things come into being, and you feel happy to be a part of it all. Yes, it's luck, but you're there with open arms, ready to receive it.

Advertisement

Luck occurs in two parts; it comes to you, and you receive it. That makes sense with a dualistic Gemini-influenced transit like Moon square Mercury. You've got the confidence to push onward and the knowledge that all will work out for you in the long run. Lucky you.

3. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If you play your cards right, you might just end up taking home a pot of gold on this day, December 8, and while that does sound like a gambling reference, it's more about the luck that follows you around while you go about your day, making right decision after right decision.

Moon square Mercury is the power of discretion, Libra. You can easily identify the places and people you need to avoid while gathering all the goodness and positive energy you can fill in.

Moon square Mercury lets you know that in the end, everything comes with a choice. And you, As a Libra, know all about weighing things for worth and value; on this day, December 8, you see very, very clearly what your next amazing move needs to be, and you proceed easily and confidently, with luck on your side.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.