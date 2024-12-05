4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On December 6, 2024

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on December 6, 2024. Oooo, we have Mars in retrograde today, and astrologically speaking ... that's big. Mars, the warrior planet, the planet of inspiration and activity, is going retrograde, and it kind of figures that it would do such a thing around this time of the year.

For four zodiac signs, we can look forward to the idea of kicking back a little to take the edge off. If we are to receive signs from the universe today, those signs will be the ones that tell us to chill.

We needn't get overly excited about the holidays or what we must do. We give ourselves a break on this first day of Mars in retrograde, and as far as we're concerned, it's a well-deserved break, indeed.

1. Aries

If anyone will get a kick out of this day's amazing transit, it's you, Aries. Now that Mars is in retrograde, you feel your entire being is on the verge of true relaxation. You react very strongly to the presence of Mars energy, and during a retrograde, it's as if you get a stress break.

And who says "no" to having less stress and pressure? Certainly not you, Aries. December 6 is about feeling good about yourself and how you've been coming along in the last few weeks. The signs are all there; the universe is giving you a gold star for all you've done this year.

With Mars in retrograde, you get to gloat a little; it's OK; you're not hurting anyone. But wow, have you ever put in the effort? It's OK to pat yourself on the back as you are more than just a survivor here. You're a winner to the core, Aries. Applause all around.

2. Taurus

Mars in retrograde introduces the idea of tempering your anger, Taurus, and while you might not be conscious of it, you've been holding on to a certain kind of fury for a while now and haven't known what to do with it.

You're at the point where you don't want to feel angry over anything and it's taking a toll on you. Thankfully, on December 6, you'll come into cosmic contact with Mars in retrograde, which will quell all of your anger and let you know that peace of mind is readily available to you.

What Mars in retrograde brings you is relief and release. This could be the day that has you confronting the cause of that previous all-consuming anger and dealing with it. When we say "dealing with it,' we also mean getting rid of it. You walk out of this day like a new person, Taurus. All is well in your world.

3. Virgo

Mars in retrograde gives you the well-deserved break you've needed, and wow, does this ever make you happy? You find that on December 6, you aren't as concerned with feeling hostile or having your way as usual. You feel as though a huge weight has been lifted off your chest.

And this is because you get good news today. It's easy for you to feel refreshed and light because after the Mars in retrograde transit begins its station, you aren't as attached to upholding any anger or resentment. You feel clean and shiny.

So, essentially, the break you'll be getting and the signs you'll be receiving at this time all have something to do with releasing the clutch you have on remaining strict, firm, and angry. You don't want to do this to yourself any longer, and so ... you let it go.

4. Scorpio

There's no end to the good feeling the Mars in retrograde transit brings you on December 6, and all you know is that you feel free and at ease. It's as if a great burden has been removed from your life, and only you, Scorpio, know what that is.

Because Mars in retrograde comes on strong, so does the good feeling that results in its wake. It's as if all the pressure on you suddenly dissolves into nothingness, bringing you relief and immense gratitude. You are grateful to the universe for the signs you receive; they all seem to point you in a positive direction.

This might also be when you reconcile with a friend you disagree with. You figure, "What's the point in arguing or standing firm?" You love this friend and want peace in the house, so to speak, and with Mars in retrograde, you get to smooth into that friendly transition.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.