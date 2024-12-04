Hardships End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 5, 2024

Three zodiac signs are more than ready for their hardships to come to an end, and on December 5, Sun conjunct Mercury shows us we're on the right track when it comes to healing and bettering our lives.

Sun conjunct Mercury rules over communication, leading to important revelations on Thursday. We find out so much in our conversation that we can no longer claim to be confused. This clarity helps us dismantle the pain and hardship we've been upholding for far too long.

Thursday brings liberation from burdens and the true freedom that comes from letting go. When we know it's time to release what irks us, we do, and it happens naturally, quickly, and with permanent, positive results.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on December 5, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Because you are such a focused and intent person, you often hold on to things that end up ruining your day simply because you're like a pitbull; you can't let go. Thankfully, you'll have the transit of Sun conjunct Mercury to guide you out of that stronghold.

There is someone in your life you've deemed to be the cause of all your problems, and on some deep level, you know that's just a cop-out. Your perception of that person keeps you bound to feeling as though they are ruining, not they, themselves.

With a flip of a mental switch, you can connect with the positive and liberating vibe that comes with the transit of Sun conjunct Mercury, which helps you to remove yourself from the prison of your mind.

Yes, that person irks you, but they don't own you, Capricorn, and the moment that becomes a reality to you, that's the moment you release yourself from the hardship of believing they do.

2. Aquarius

Hardships come to an end for you, Aquarius, because, quite frankly, you're tired of them. It's not like you're in denial or planning on being in denial; you are just tired of giving over your joy to a situation that isn't delivering anything positive.

On this day, December 5, you'll be picking up on the super radiant vibe of the Sun conjunct Mercury, and not only will it make you feel good, but it will also help you remove that which disturbs you very, very quickly. You're not here to dawdle; you see the problem, and you rid yourself of it pronto.

Sun conjunct Mercury gets you from here to there, and once you see the light, you'll want more and more of that light. All you know is that you've already wasted too much time fretting over something you can't control, but you can control your perception, and that is magic, right there, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

You know there are a few things you want to clear up before the year is out because you're pretty much hellbent on starting the new year with a fresh attitude and very little hassle. You've held on to some of the problems of 2024 for too long, and you know in your heart that this has caused you hardship.

The interesting thing is that no matter what you want, you're in line for a big hit of positive energy coming your way. When Sun conjunct Mercury comes to town, you'll find yourself feeling very at ease with everything around you.

What this essentially means is that with the help of this day's amazingly refreshing transit, Sun conjunct Mercury, you'll kick your hardships to the curb and know in your heart of heart that you don't have to wait for a revelation to occur to feel free of the drag that held you back. December 5 introduces you to your new, fresh attitude ... you are free, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.