Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs When Venus Aligns With Neptune On December 4, 2024

On December 4, we've got Venus and Neptune dancing together in an astrological ballet that may just end up in a round of applause coming from at least three zodiac signs. We are here to rid ourselves of loneliness today, and we will be successful.

When we look at a harmonious transit like Venus in alignment with Neptune, we see that the missing link here is love. We want it, and have it — but we may not know how to express it or get out of our way to be a part of it. All the good stuff is there, and it's time for three zodiac signs to make a reality of it all.

With the loving energy of Venus and the profound thinking of Neptune, we can figure a way out of the darkness that we now call loneliness. We will pick ourselves up and move into the light, where we belong. This is an eye-opening day for us love, friendship, and future happiness.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on December 4, 2024

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You can't help but feel a tiny bit of melancholy on December 4, and so much is wrapped up in the idea that the one person you loved is no longer in your life as a romantic partner. It's all OK, and you know that, but there's just something about this time of the year that has you going over old memories.

With Venus being aligned with Neptune, it's easy for a person to get caught up in old memories, even when we know they hurt to think about, but you indulge ... for a while, at least. What you know, however, is that this is an indulgence and that it will not last.

You are determined to set aside this person's memory in the same way you know the year will end and fade out. Life goes on, and romance will renew itself in your life once again. You will not accept loneliness as a lifestyle, and you've got Venus working with Neptune to make sure you see that through.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Lonely Leo. Now that's not a coined phrase you'd ever think to say! And yet, that's how it's felt for you for a while now. You could be the life of the party and still harbor that secret little loneliness of yours. This is something you are determined to kick. You want nothing more to do with it.

On December 4, you'll feel the vibe of the Venus-Neptune transit upon you reminding you of who you are. Sure, we're all prone to occasional loneliness, but as a lifestyle? Nah, not you. You want to go where the sun shines, where the friends congregate and the love welcomes you in.

Today, you'll realize that you've been the one standing in the way of social engagement. You are a very warm person, and you've shut down due to certain emotional triggers. Today you reject those triggers and move on. You decline the invitation to more loneliness, and so, you see yourself through to the other side.

3. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You've always felt lonely, even though you're also always with people. You are loved, cared for, and highly respected, and yet, you've never been able to shake that feeling that you are somehow an outsider.

On December 4, 2024, you'll receive the warm and loving energy that comes off of the Venus-Neptune alignment helping you clear the cobwebs from your eyes and see what's going on out there. You are loved, you are not alone ... so, it's time to recognize this is your reality.

It's like flipping a switch; once it's on, you see. You see the light of your reality and what you process from it all is that you're in pretty good shape, Virgo. Being loved isn't something everyone gets in this lifetime, and being loved as you are loved is meaningful. You are not alone, and therefore, it's time to set aside that meaningless loneliness of yours. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.