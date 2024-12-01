Lives Drastically Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 2

Three zodiac signs look to the stars on December 2 for answers on how to improve their lives. This could be the day we find the answer we've been looking for, because let's face it, folks — you can't go wrong when Venus trine Uranus is in the sky.

During this time we're able to see ourselves for who and what we are, and while that might seem intimidating to some, we realize that we either do this or stay stuck. And what we might consider as 'stuck' today is what we get when we believe we are worth less than we are.

On Monday, three zodiac signs leave self-doubt behind because we see how it impedes our progress. We seek happiness and now know what to do to make that a reality ... and it's easier than we thought.

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve on December 2, 2024

1. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

Even though you put up a brave front, the truth is that you are a very sensitive and vulnerable person, Leo, and sometimes that brave front of yours has people convinced that you don't need help or guidance. You want to come off as strong, perhaps even invulnerable, but that just isn't the reality here.

On December 2, you'll see that it's OK to ask for help. Nobody judges you for doing so. Transits like Venus trine Uranus are an opportunity to see that we're all flawed to a degree and that this is what being human is all about.

To admit to your flaws is no big deal, as no one around you is judging you. Now, the next move is for you to accept that you're perfect as you are. No need to put on a brave face today; let Venus trine Uranus do its work and pave the way for you so that you can know true happiness. Let go of that self-doubt. It's OK.

2. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

You're right in the middle of Sagittarius season and you love it. The only thing that stands in your way of really enjoying your life right now is that nagging worry you have. You want to give it up, and yet, it's become a nasty habit, and during Venus trine Uranus, you'll get to kick that habit — to the ground.

December 2 may feel like a regular ol' day to you, at first, but you'll notice something going on during this time that is anything but regular. It's as if that all self-doubt that you've been schlepping around with you has seen its final ending. You feel free from worry, and wow, that will be noticeable in big ways.

Without having the crutch of self-doubt to rest on, you'll find yourself wanting to run toward the happiness that seems to be waiting for you. With Venus trine Uranus as your ruling transit today, you'll feel as though all you have to look forward to is love, sweet love. Do you resist this feeling? Not on your life. You go all the way, Sagittarius. Run, don't walk!

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Only you know just how many obstacles you've thrown onto your path, and during Venus trine Uranus on December 2, you're going to understand that there is no further reason to do so. Perhaps, you always had an excuse, or rather, maybe you used these self-doubting obstacles AS an excuse.

What your self-doubt has led you to discover is that you are the one who is in the way of your true happiness, and the millisecond you get this, it's going to be the wake-up call of your entire life. It's time to go for happiness, Aquarius. No more standing in your way.

The truth is, why not you? You may be used to asking, "Why me?" The universe responds with, "Why not you, Aquarius?" When you think about it, it's very real; why not you, indeed? You are just as valid as the next person and so, you are just as entitled to happiness as the next person. It's time to own that feeling and go with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.