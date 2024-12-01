Dreams Come True For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 2, 2024

On Monday, December 2, 2024, Moon square Neptune shows three zodiac signs that dreams really do come true. We may start off the day spending a little too much time going over memories. Reflecting over the past is only natural at this time of year, and we may shed a few happy tears, remembering the good times we once had.

However, for these zodiac signs, that trip down memory lane will inspire the idea of making memories for the future. And why not? Kindness leads the way, and we will use the built-in power that comes along with Moon square Neptune to start anew.

We are here to create new memories; we will see those dreams come true. This is a beautiful day for hope to reign supreme.

Dreams come true for three zodiac signs on December 2, 2024.

1. Taurus

Dreams come true for Taurus on December 2 because you've just spent almost an entire year making them so. While you are definitely in touch with all the magic of the universe, you are even more open to love and the power of manifestation during the transit of Moon square Neptune.

Here's a transit that helps you tap into those dreams of yours so that you can select which ones you want to bring forth as realities. You are smart enough to know that not every single dream of yours is worth manifesting, but for the ones that are ... you are right on top of that, Taurus.

This transit, Moon square Neptune, shows you that the depth of your thinking is no joke. When they say "Be careful what you wish for, you just may get it," you know exactly what that means, which is why when you make your dream come true, you've gone over the fine details. All good, all good.

2. Virgo

During the astrological transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll be in touch with a few old memories, and they aren't the kind that bring you down. During this transit, your inspiration and hope are rekindled. Something here has awakened you, and now, all you want to do is go for your dream.

This is a great season to make your dream come true, as you are very good at doing this for others. So, why not spend a little time nurturing your dreams, as well? Sounds like a plan, Virgo. And on December 2, you'll be doing just that.

Life is good and you plan on keeping it that way. If you're able to make a certain very realistic dream of yours come true, then you'll be able to create a very secure situation for yourself. Count on it happening. This is where things change for you ... for the better, Virgo.

3. Pisces

What you're going to get to know very well, on December 2, is that you have within you the power to make your dream a reality, especially with the support of Moon square Neptune. Let's do this, Pisces!

Today, you push aside any self-doubt and simply offer yourself up to the powers that be, and why? Because you have come to see that the powers that be love to work with you, rather than against you. Moon square Neptune reminds you that it is up to you.

And knowing it's up to you allows you to choose the direction your life goes from now on. You've always dreamt of autonomy and self-respect, and this is a very easy dream for you to create during this season. Enjoy your life and honor your time here, Pisces; you are worthy of only the best.

