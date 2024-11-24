2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On November 25, 2024

Two zodiac signs will experience luck and abundance on November 25, 2024. Monday is packed with high frequencies that our nervous systems will want to tap into, thanks to the Moon in analytica Virgo, opposing Neptune (the planet of dreams) in Pisces.

Whether reflecting on deep emotional truths or stepping up to the challenge of balancing your desires with your duties, the stars are pushing you to explore your inner world and your connections with others. Trust your intuition, but don’t make any major decisions just yet — this is a time for reflection, not action!

As the day unfolds, the mood shifts into deeper territory when the Moon moves into balance-loving Libra, bringing a burst of feel-good energy. You’ll likely feel emotionally in tune with others, making this a great time for socializing, creative endeavors, and self-expression. Everything seems to click, and you’ll be confident to go after what you want.

The Moon in Libra forms an energizing sextile with Mars in Leo, boosting enthusiasm and motivation. It’s a great moment to take action on any emotional insights you’ve gained earlier in the day.

Whether tackling a project, having an important conversation, or pursuing a personal goal, you’ve got the energy to make it happen! So, what are you waiting for? Go, get it!

Two zodiac signs that experience luck and abundance on November 25, 2024:

1. Leo

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Leo, with the Moon in Virgo, might feel a pull toward solitude or even retreat to your royal lair. This abundant period can feel like you're navigating the shadowy corners of your inner world, but rather than viewing it as a time to disconnect, think of it as a soul-searching journey that offers a chance to heal and transform.

You know you’re fabulous, but even the Sun has to set sometimes — just because it gets dark doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. The night is just a reminder that even stars need a little rest before they shine bright again.

You might find yourself putting up walls around your feelings like you’re trying to be the "cool" cat in the room, keeping your emotions to yourself. But here’s the truth — suppressing those feelings is like trying to hide the sparkles on a glitter bomb. It never works!

Your emotions beg for your attention, and if you ignore them, they might explode when you least expect it. Don’t be shocked if your loved ones give you a side-eye. Change doesn’t always feel comfortable; when you start evolving, others may feel like you’re stepping on their stage.

They want you to stay in the “old you” box, but you’re growing out of it faster than a summer wardrobe clearance sale. Their pushback? It's more about their insecurities than your shine, so be the diplomatic royal you are and let them know that your growth is a journey for everyone to watch and cheer for.

2. Libra

Adrian Mag via Unsplash | Trendify via Canva

Libra, today you're all about that home-sweet-home vibe. You're basically the unofficial interior designer of your life, orchestrating the perfect balance of cozy chic and sophisticated style. Think of it as your Pinterest board come to life.

Whether you’re fluffing pillows or lighting the perfect candle to set the mood, you're creating an atmosphere that screams, “Come in, relax!” But if things are out of sync in your home life, prepare to put on your peacekeeper hat and restore calm faster than a French artist can whip up a sculpture!

Your emotional radar is on full blast today, and you're feeling all the feels, Libra. You may even retreat into your little Libra sanctuary — consider it your personal spa day for the soul.

When you're not carefully curating your surroundings, you're embracing that inner softness that makes you such a romantic at heart. Your dreamy side is full of force, and you're in the mood for deep reflection and creating of incredible abundance.

Maybe even a little nostalgia — after all, who doesn’t love a good trip down memory lane? But don’t get too caught up in your emotional whirlpool. Sometimes even the most balanced scales need a little “me time” to stay centered.

On a deeper level, you're going through a transformation right now, Libra, but not the loud, dramatic kind — you know, the scenic kind.

Think of it like redecorating your heart — slowly, carefully, and with lots of thought. You're reevaluating your dynamics with your dearest and maybe even revisiting how your childhood has shaped how you navigate your relationships. If there’s any emotional baggage, this is your time to open up that suitcase, air it out, and decide what to keep and what to toss.

Pluto energy is pulling you to let go of control today, so don’t be surprised if you feel like you need to release something that’s no longer serving you. After all, you always strive for balance, which sometimes means letting go to make room for something new and shiny.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.