3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After The Libra Moon On November 25, 2024

We've got ourselves a Libra Moon on November 25, 2024, and if astrology is right about this, then three zodiac signs have their wishes come true. We will see that this lunar transit is here to help us balance our lives. Perhaps this is all we've wanted and needed: a little help and a little balance.

Naturally, the Libra Moon comes to our aid just in time. Monday's horoscopes show us that it's not about the gigantic wishes and dreams but the little things that make our lives feel special. When we keep our wishes realistic, we don't risk disappointment.

That's how the Libra Moon has us feeling, and for the three zodiac signs most affected by this lunar event, we will know in our hearts that everything does work out for the best. It may be hindsight that allows us this perfect reflection, but if we wish for peace and calm, we will get to know it firsthand.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on November 25, 2024:

1. Aries

When you realize that your big dream needs some tweaking to make it come true, you immediately become proactive and get on it. You've got the Libra Moon to help you find your balance, and this is not only easy for you, but it makes sense in all areas.

You have a particular wish that you'd like to make real on November 25, and interestingly enough, you know that all you need to do to make this happen is to modify what you wish for. A little adjustment here or there will have you well on your way to total manifestation.

This is where your higher intelligence comes into play. With the Libra Moon above, you get the impression that compromise is the way to get things done and that it's not even the slightest bit offensive; if you need to give, you give. If you need to take, then you take. Monday works out for you because you are smart and sensible, Aries.

2. Libra

You've had something on your mind for a long, long time, and if you're to be honest with yourself, you might even call it a longstanding wish, and it is one you want to make come true. On November 25, you get to see this wish come true, and you also get to honor it with gratitude and humility.

Being a Libra, it's hard to ignore the brilliant composure you receive during a Libra Moon transit. You feel so well-balanced and alert that having a wish come true would make sense. This time, you won't stand in its way; you are ready, and so is it.

This Libra Moon shows you that everything has a time and a place for its arrival, and because you are pure and true to your wish, you get to see how the Libra Moon helps grant this wish for you. It couldn't happen any other day, and you'll be very pleased with how this day works for you.

3. Sagittarius

You aren't as aggressive as others may think you are, Sagittarius, even though you are pretty outwardly strong-looking; what the Libra Moon brings you on this day, November 25, is a way to temper your appearance so that you don't intimidate people. This makes up so much of your wish; you don't want to scare people by being your strong, powerful self.

Your avatar suggests you are half horse, half human, and an archer poised to shoot. While this is merely myth and legend, there's much here that carries over into your real life, and you could use a softening agent, and that's where the Libra Moon comes in.

You are friendly and helpful, always there for others, always ready to give your best, and yet, people don't always want you around because perhaps you are too good at what you do. Monday, your wish to be accepted as just a regular person comes true. Interesting life you lead, Sagittarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.