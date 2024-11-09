3 Zodiac Signs Will Face & Overcome Relationship Challenges The Week Of November 11 - 17

Three zodiac signs face relationship challenges beginning November 11, 2024, especially as Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Tuesday, November 12. This energy can lead people to have a one-sided point of view and impulsively say things they'll regret.

Saturn in Pisces draws you inward, while Mercury in Sagittarius may make you more impulsive. Slow down your pace and reflect on what you do and say this week. Operating as a healthy partnership means that you are aware of what you aren't willing to compromise on but also holding space for your partner’s feelings and dreams.

This theme will continue as the Scorpio Sun opposes Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, November 16 and Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini on Sunday, November 17. There will be a tendency to prioritize yourself to the point where you risk working against your desires for love.

The three zodiac signs that overcome these relationship challenges take time to reflect on finding a healthy balance between individuality and partnership.

Three zodiac signs who may experience relationship challenges, November 11 - 17, 2024

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Sometimes moments arise when it feels like you have to choose between a relationship and your career. As much as you have always tried having it all, holding onto a relationship that jeopardizes your growth and success can have the opposite effect.

As Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Tuesday, November 12, resentfulness may arise. This feeling is exacerbated by the Moon in Aries square Venus in Capricorn presenting emotional blocks. This challenging energy calls for some me-time to pause and reflect on your future and that of your relationship.

Your career has been of immense importance to you recently, as you have been guided to focus on aligning with your divine purpose and manifesting the success you know is meant for you. Such an intense focus on your career can produce jealousy or feelings of abandonment in those you love, as it can be challenging to give your all to your dreams while also trying to be present in your relationship.

Do what you can to show your appreciation for those in your life who've supported you on your journey. If this is indeed a healthy relationship, you can work through this together.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Life doesn't always go according to plan, Taurus, but that doesn’t mean all deviations are negative. You can be rather stubborn at times and stand your ground in your beliefs, which can negatively affect relationships. While you always have good intentions, being closed-off to others' opinions does not create space for a healthy relationship.

Be very mindful of any actions you take once the Scorpio Sun opposes retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Saturday, November 16 giving you the urge to move ahead with what you think is best without communicating with your partner.

You are still going through an immense phase of self-transformation, which includes loosening your grip on always having to be right or have everything go your way. But as the Scorpio Sun and retrograde Uranus in Taurus meet, what you want for yourself may contradict what your partner needs from you at this time.

Being in a relationship requires holding space for your partner to voice their concerns and needs. Instead of just blindly acting or thinking that your partner won't mind, give yourself time to reflect on any stubbornness or feelings of self-righteousness that arise so that you can see the lesson in this process instead of reverting to old patterns.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Be mindful of how you express yourself, Sagittarius. You've experienced tremendous shifts in your relationships in the past year as it felt like you were given the choice between all or nothing. In many cases, you chose to hold your ground instead of compromising.

Now, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, you may be so focused on embodying many of your lessons that you end up making a relationship all about you and what you’ve experienced instead of figuring out the situation together. Mercury in Sagittarius opposite retrograde Jupiter in Gemini means the way you communicate or think about matters of love may not lead to where you hope.

You have the power to change your life, be more committed to love, and learn from past lessons. Even when that becomes challenging, it doesn't mean all hope is lost. Prioritize seeing matters from your partner’s point of view this week.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.