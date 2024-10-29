2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & See Dreams Come True On October 30

The astrology of October 30, 2024 offers two lucky zodiac signs amazing abundance and the chance to see their dreams come true. Wednesday is packed with both challenges and opportunities to grow and shine.

The Moon in Libra encourages us to balance our emotional depths with practical wisdom. This morning, the Moon teams up with Saturn, setting a serious tone. Saturn also urges us to face our responsibilities head-on, but in a way that encourages flexibility rather than rigidity. If you've been feeling out of sync lately, today is a great day to pause and recalibrate.

The Moon also connects with Venus in Sagittarius, bringing a burst of refreshing charm, optimism, and love to the forefront. It's a great day for socializing, romance, or simply indulging in an activity that brings you joy.

Today's your green light if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to start a new project. We may feel encouraged to put on our thinking caps, develop creative solutions, be a natural problem solver, or have little flashes of inspiration to achieve our goals. Wednesday is a great day to break free from conventional thinking and actually achieve your wildest dream, especially if you’ve been stuck in a rut.

The universe wraps up on a positive note. An expansive, optimistic energy consumes the air, encouraging us to look at the bigger picture and feel confident about where we’re headed. It’s a perfect moment to manifest abundance and set intentions for growth in the days to come to see our actual dreams come true.

Two zodiac signs experience abundance and see their dreams come true on October 30, 2024:

1. Taurus

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Today is all about breaking free from the ordinary, Taurus. With the cosmic winds at your back, you may feel an extra-large dose of creativity with a splash of spontaneity. You’re empowered to ditch the rules and create your own path (after all, you are the Hierophant).

Embrace this exhilarating sense of freedom because who doesn’t love a little excitement? You’re shaking things up. Whether turning a hobby into a side hustle (because we know a mighty Earth sign like you are all about that dough) or building your home and nurturing the relationships around you just the way you like it, your spirit will shine bright today.

Your down-to-earth nature is sure to win hearts today. Wednesday is a wonderful time to nurture existing relationships and explore new connections. You might just find new friends or even significant romance blossoms. Let’s face it: you’re a natural magnet for affection.

So, step into this vibrant energy and seize your goals, but remember to go slow and steady, the true Taurus way. Enjoy the company of loved ones along the way as you achieve all the abundance you desire. The universe is supporting you in every heartfelt connection you make today, and with your determination, you’re sure to make it a day to remember.

2. Scorpio

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you're all about diving deep, and today is no exception. Your creative powers are like a dark, crystalline cave, revealing more hidden gems as you journey further within.

Sure, you're not exactly a hermit, but let's be real—those intense moments of solitude in your dark lair help you access an untouchable part of your soul that others can only dream of. Forget the shallow distractions; you come alive when everything around you resonates with the same depth and intensity you bring to the table.

Instead of relying on others’ interpretations, dive into the source material and let your brilliant, slightly mysterious mind develop practical, innovative ideas that are uniquely yours. After all, who else can turn intense self-reflection into power moves quite like a Scorpio?

Now is a great time to understand better your favorite people — whether it's your ride-or-die crew, your soulmate (because a Scorpio doesn’t do casual love), or your business partners. Host a moody dinner party with all the rich, indulgent vibes—you know how to set a scene like no one else.

Your allure is cranked up to 100 right now, so don’t be surprised if you become the center of attention. Let's face it, when Scorpio walks into a room, everyone is intrigued. You've got that magnetic, mysterious energy people just can’t resist!

This deep connection you foster with yourself and others makes you shine. Scorpio — you're drawing in opportunities and people captivated by your undeniable power.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.