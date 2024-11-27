3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With Moon Square Mars On November 28, 2024

It's Thursday, November 28, 2024, and three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era. For many of us, this day means Thanksgiving and the beginning of many more family events to come.

The end of the year is coming, and we're kind of stoked for feeling joyous and festive. Three zodiac signs will experience an uptick in mood; we want to be happy and do our best to get on that train.

We recognize that so much of life is what you make of it and that if we choose to stick with a dull plan, the dullness is the only logical outcome. However, these three zodiac signs want more out of life, and we realize it's all there for us. Nothing can stop this fortunate era from beginning.

Moon square Mars is the transit of the day, and it's a big one. This is where we know that it's all on our shoulders, and that pertains to the lives we're personally living as well. If we want to be happy and live fortunate lives, we must pave the way for this intense positivity. Can we do it? Oh, yeah.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era starting on November 28, 2024

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

You simply refuse to go down, Taurus. The world around you doesn't feel safe, but in your head, all is well, and you won't resort to feeling badly just because everyone around you is going crazy. You will rise above the odds, no matter what.

What energizes your mission is the transit of Moon square Mars, which happens to fall on November 28, also known as Thanksgiving Day. You know that others have it harder than you, and while you feel for them, you are not them, and you will be happy because that's who you are.

Moon square Mars shows you that sometimes you must put in extra effort to feel thankful and happy for what you have. You know it's all a choice; you choose joy as your word of the day. This opens the doors to a fortunate era in your life, Taurus. You will rise above, always.

2. Gemini

Twemoji | Canva

You've learned a few tricks this year, and while some are financial and materialistic, the ones that stand out are the ones that bring happiness into your life on a romantic and personal level. You've learned that you can take only so much negativity before you burn out, and don't plan on burning out anymore.

You get to see that all it takes to sink low is to accept that sinking low is your only option. Ah, a revelation! So, in the long run, it's all a choice whether to accept negativity as a lifestyle or replace it with a positive outlook.

Your ability to leap into positivity mode is astounding, Gemini, and you can keep hope alive by simply knowing that you can't be taken down. You are entering a very fortunate period right now, and as soon as you see it for what it is, you'll claim it as your own. Good on you, Gemini.

3. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

It's hard to be a super sensitive Cancer, but that sensitivity of yours is also the umbrella that covers the topics of empathy, hope, and knowing right from wrong. What's wrong is to dive into negativity and stay there, and what's right in your life is to find a way into the light where you can grow and thrive.

While all of this sounds metaphorical and perhaps too poetic, you will recognize within yourself a need to be happy and stop at nothing to get what you need.

Not to mention the fact that it's Thanksgiving, and this holiday means a lot to you, mainly because it helps you feel the love you have for many of the people in your life whom you don't see every day. You feel recharged and alive again in the presence of those you love, and this opens the gates to good fortune and better days ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.