Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 27, 2024

On November 27, 2024, three zodiac signs see how struggle can end, especially when the Moon and Pluto are involved.

It's the end of the month, and so too is it the end of our struggles ... and about time! Astrologically, we have a very helpful series of events in our daily horoscope, and with Moon square Pluto leading up the pack, we can know for sure that whatever struggle we've been dealing with is as good as gone. Oh, yes.

Three zodiac signs will know the truth more than other zodiac signs, but that doesn't mean this big, beautiful Moon square Pluto energy isn't going to have positive effects on everyone. It will, and we will all see it within the day.

But for now, the big three will experience the end of a struggle in an obvious and long-lasting way. Once we kick this struggle to the ground, it's not getting up again. We are honest with ourselves, and we know what to do. During Moon square Pluto, we recognize that the power of transformation is upon us, and we rise to the challenge.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on November 27, 2024:

1. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You feel as if you've been combatting a force beyond your control for a very long time, and the irony of how Wednesday works is that the moment you give up on trying, that's when everything turns around on you.

It's as if the universe was just testing you, and while you might not appreciate that, it will somehow work. The power of Moon square Pluto is working for you, which takes you to your limit and then shows you that it's not over.

However, the struggle and the combat are, and that's why Wednesday is a complete turnover for you, Scorpio. What you thought was hopeless turns out to be something that is fully understood the minute you give up on it.

It's as if the universe had to see this in you, this readiness to let go, and now that you're there, it replenishes you with power, fortitude, and renewed resolve. You can do this, after all.

2. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Complacency is your enemy here, Sagittarius, and while you never really thought of yourself as someone who just caves and gives in, you've started to grow weary of your circumstance at present, and at this point, you feel like it's all too much of a struggle.

OK, well, welcome to the club. What's meant by that is we're all struggling, and in your case, you don't like what you've become due to continuously struggling. And then, it hits you on November 27.

You're still in there, still alive and kicking, but you've suppressed yourself into thinking you're someone you are not. Wednesday's horoscope gives you the presence of mind to know that it's time to break free from the shackles that cause you to struggle; this is Day One of your liberation and mental freedom.

3. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

When Moon square Pluto is in the cosmic sky, you, Pisces, feel compelled to better your life, but to do so, you must confront the barriers between you and the freethinking person you know yourself to be.

You've been stuck in a loop; things seem to be working on an endless cycle of sameness, and you desperately need big change. You feel as though all you do is struggle and try, and yet, the more you try, the less satisfaction you get.

That's where Moon square Pluto does its magic; you'll see it is a choice now. You've given all you can to a cause that is not working for you, so what to do, what to do? It's time to change course and begin anew. Your horoscope urges you onwards, knowing that you can only do well if you try, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.