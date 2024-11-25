3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Specific Challenges On November 26, 2024

It's time for three zodiac signs to overcome specific challenges, and thankfully, on November 26, 2024, we've got the astrology to help us get through whatever it is that presents such a challenge.

We're talking about the power inherent in the transit of Moon square Venus; this is nothing short of a superpower, and three zodiac signs will get to utilize this energy in their daily horoscopes.

We know that we do not want to walk into the new year carrying around the mental baggage of 2024. We've done a lot to get past certain challenges, and for the most part, we've succeeded. But we must rid ourselves of that last nagging bit of weight right now.

Advertisement

And that's not physical weight, so don't worry about chowing down this Thanksgiving; it's about mental excess and how it prevents us from having happier lives. This challenge is one that three zodiac signs will comfortably tackle on Tuesday. We know we are destined for greatness so that nothing will break our stride.

Three zodiac signs overcome specific challenges on November 26, 2024:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Round about this time of year, you start thinking about what you can do to better yourself and how you can go about doing this without failing yourself. You don't like to let yourself down as you hold yourself to immensely high standards. You compete with yourself.

You'll see that you do this because you truly love and respect yourself, but you also see that you are very hard on yourself sometimes. This is an obstacle. You can love and respect yourself without finding fault in everything you do, Leo.

What's great about the transit of Moon square Venus is that it lets you see that you can still arrive at your destination without looking too hard at all the mistakes you've made to get there.

Those mistakes are purposeful, and the universe has planted them along your path for the very purpose of you learning how to be happy. This is a good and productive day for you, Leo.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

If there's anything for you to get over, obstacle-wise, it's your nonstop judgment of other people. Oh, sure, you're not the only one who judges people. We all do, but sometimes your judgment impedes your happiness.

Advertisement

You'll learn that sometimes it's best to turn the other cheek. There are always people who will anger you and get you feeling red in the face and irate over what they say and do. Must you get involved, though? No.

You'll see that removing yourself from arguments and gripes provides you with a safe, healthy space. You'll start to realize that your opinion was never needed and that you feel a whole lot happier and healthier when you don't get involved. Moon square Venus to the rescue ... you can count on it, Capricorn.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Simply because it's the end of the year doesn't mean you just give up on all things related to creativity and engagement. No, you feel rather inspired by this month, and you'll want to take something on to show yourself that you're still in the game.

Because you have a helpful horoscope on your side, during this time, you'll have a choice: you can stay active and have a ton of fun during this time of year, or you can bail on everything and sit in your room.

Here's the kicker: why does the idea of bailing on everything sound good to you? You secretly feel threatened by the idea of gathering with people who might engage in arguments, and you want nothing to do with that.

Advertisement

However, you recognize this as an obstacle because there's no guarantee this will happen, and if you aren't there, you may miss out on the fun that is happening. Get up and get out there, Pisces. Have some fun!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.