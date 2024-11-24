The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 25, 2024

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on November 25. It's time for Mercury retrograde, which generally shakes people up if we think about it for too long. Still, Mercury retrograde has its messages, and we'd be smart to pay attention to the signs around us.

Four zodiac signs will teach a great life lesson, and so much of what we'll walk away with is the idea that life has always been a trial and that, on some level, these tests will always be.

Advertisement

The good part is that experience shows us that we continue to pass these tests. So, while Mercury retrograde reminds us that life occasionally trips up and stalls, four zodiac signs will come to know Monday as just another day in life.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on November 25, 2024:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monday is the perfect day to learn a big lesson about life and your personal life, for that matter. You've got Mercury retrograde to deal with, and this automatically means that everyone who hears the phrase goes into a panic, whether they are upset or not.

On the other hand, you learn that not everything is cut and dry. OK, the world's most famous astrological transit is making a long-term appearance starting Monday. So what? You are quite used to it now, and you don't let it get in your plans.

While those plans may take a detour, because yeah, Mercury retrograde does have some power, you don't let it detract from your patience or your ability to love. While a horoscope may bring its frustrations, it's nothing you can't handle because you are a Cancer, and Cancer always rises above.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

If anyone here puts in an effort, it's you, Virgo. While your efforts usually get you what you want, the day's lesson may take longer than you thought to get the desired results.

And that's where you welcome Mercury retrograde into your life, and you throw a party in its name simply because you can't beat the gravity this transit has on your life and your efforts. It's all OK, though, Virgo; you've dealt with holdups before. This is no different.

Advertisement

And so, the universal message of the day where you're concerned, Virgo, is to stay the course, not deviate, and don't let the small stuff get to you. If you have to take more time to achieve your goal, that's what time is for, and you will be OK with it all. Hang in there, Virgo — it's not over yet!

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The only thing that gets to you on Monday is that you are starting to feel the end of the year coming, and you want to complete as much as possible before the year is out. That also implies that because of Mercury retrograde, you might have to postpone a thing or two.

While that may infuriate or frustrate you into sulking, it's all OK, Libra. It's no big deal, especially because you know how it goes in life. You create, you wait, you pause, you wait, you receive success, and then you do it again. So, do not worry; if you must put something off right now, you'll get another chance to complete it very, very soon.

Monday's great lesson is about having the faith to know that all things come of their own accord, and if a thing cannot be pushed, then don't push it. Mercury retrograde has always messed with our schedules, and it always will. The best we can do is work with and adjust. That's where our higher intelligence comes into play.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Because of Mercury retrograde, you may be tempted to take a step backward to pause. Believe it or not, this is a good thing because you were headed towards doing something that you thought was right but was not right for you at all. You want to be part of the action; oddly enough, Mercury retrograde prevents you from participating.

After some deep thought on the matter, you'll see that Monday is a much better day than you thought it might be, and because of the retrograde pull on progress, you will find yourself in the very comfortable position of doing nothing.

Advertisement

That's OK, Aquarius! Mercury retrograde has spared you from making a big mistake, and you'll only see this in retrospect. A few days from now will give you insight into what you didn't do on Monday and how it improved your life. Whoever thought they'd say Mercury retrograde to the rescue? You!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.