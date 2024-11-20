3 Zodiac Signs Attract New Opportunities On November 21, 2024

On November 21, 2024, three zodiac signs will attract new opportunities. What a good day it will be for Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio.

While we can all share the great feeling that the Sun in Sagittarius brings, we can also know that the feeling might be a little more intense than usual in all the right ways. We are looking at opportunities and chances here.

Doors that we never thought would open up for us seem to avail themselves our way magically. We are not afraid of newness and won't shy away from those open doors. We may not know what lies ahead on the other side, but our spidey senses tell us it's worth a try.

And so, during the Sun in Sagittarius, we try. We try our best and our hardest, knowing our efforts will lead us to brilliantly beautiful results. We trust the universe on this day, which gets us where we want to go. A very good day indeed, and a great day for opportunity and self-belief.

Three zodiac signs attract new opportunities on November 21, 2024:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You've come a long way in your life so far, and even if you're very young, you keep wisdom, which always comes into play during strong transits. On Thursday, you get to see the Sun in Sagittarius, the first day of Sagittarius, and it works very well with your zodiac sign.

You'll find that during the Sun in Sagittarius, you regain your hope, and for the first time in a while, you feel as though things aren't as dark as everyone makes them out to be. Whatever it is, you'll get through it because you have focus and direction.

This is how you can get rid of the garbage and attract new opportunities. You've come to see that you've held on to certain attitudes in your life that aren't doing you much good anymore, and the instant you release them, the better your chances become.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

You don't ordinarily think of this time of the year when the floodgates of opportunity come crashing down, and yet, somehow, you can take that blessed Sagittarius energy and work your wiley ways with it. You see that you are destined for success ... end of year or not!

This sudden rush of self-esteem works for you, Cancer, as you're ready to live a positive life with hope in your heart. You'll feel nothing but happy to be alive. Yes, the world seems to be going crazy, but you are somehow sitting pretty. It's all good.

You seem to have gotten the memo that says attitude is everything. Yes, it is, and because you present yourself as clearheaded and positively charged, you attract all the goodness you can in the form of opportunity and experience, and good for you, Cancer!

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You're still burning the light of positivity as you've just come out of your own Scorpio season, and you rocked it while it was there. But nothing stops the motion as you are just as stoked for greatness during the Sun in Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is like the seasoned 'peaceful' version of Scorpio. While both zodiac signs are intense, you can trust that this new season will help you compartmentalize some of that Scorpio intensity so that you can work with it shortly.

What all of this means is that the Sun in Sagittarius helps you find your rudder, and this is exactly what puts you in the right place at the right time to reap the rewards of all that positive thinking. You attract great new opportunities, Scorpio, and you'll see how this pans out in the coming year. Everything is working out quite nicely for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.