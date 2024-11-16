3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On November 17, 2024

Starting November 17, 2024, three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity. Aries, Leo and Pisces immediately up their game during the astrological presence of Moon conjunct Jupiter, and the results are more than likely to be so compelling that we just go with it. This is how we start the period of prosperity; we believe we are due this in our lives.

We believe in and support this; we are able to create synergy. Moon conjunct Jupiter is so huge of an influence that it's hard to think it could do anything but create optimum results in a person's life, but the interesting part is that this transit rules over our wallets. We will see how financially well off we're about to become.

This is a season of riches and a new period of prosperity. For some, this could be a shocking and positive new upgrade in our lives; for others, we might have known something like this would happen. We are happy with how things are starting to pan out, and we will give all we have to make this prosperous season work out for ourselves.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on November 17, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You feel chipper upon waking during this day, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you make the good vibe go a long, long way. You've recently discovered something, Aries, and that is that you are completely capable of doing things on your own.

You also started to figure out that while you are fond of community and togetherness, you tend to get things done quicker and more efficiently when you are alone. Not to mention that you like having that kind of control. You feel prosperity calling, and you go to it.

The great part about this day for you, Aries, is that you get to show yourself that you really were right all along and that if you want to make money, it's best for you to go at your pace and do what it is that you like best. Others will follow you, as you are a natural-born leader.

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You've kept an eye on what's right and what no longer cuts it when it comes to finances, and for the first time, you are now so savvy about money and what to do with it that you feel pretty great about how things have panned out.

You're entering a period of prosperity and security, Leo, which means you made the right moves somewhere along the lines. You don't always trust that your gut is what you should trust, but after this day, you'll know that this is exactly how you should run the rest of your life.

You've got incredible instincts, Leo, and you can count on those instincts to take you far during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter. What is good becomes greater during Moon conjunct Jupiter, and in terms of your financial report, you're in fantastic shape, which will last for a long time.

3. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

November 17 opens the doors for you and shows you that you can trust that what your money has already started to do for you will continue. This is a very good season for you, Scorpio, and with the Moon conjunct to Jupiter, all that is already good becomes better.

You can trust that you'll leave this year in one piece, meaning that from here on in, it's smooth sailing. You may have some holiday shopping to do, but in your case, Scorpio, the more you give, the more you receive. That's how Moon conjunct Jupiter works in your world.

You see that you've not only succeeded in growing your bank account, but you're now able to trust your instincts much more. Feeling good about yourself adds to your sense of prosperity; it's as if the riches you are about to receive are not restricted to finances. You'll see love, romance, and good health, as well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.