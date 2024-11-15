Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 16, 2024

It has been a challenge lately for some of the zodiac signs, but on Saturday struggle ends with clarity and a renewed sense of direction. The Gemini Moon on November 16, 2024 is the transit that makes or breaks us, and fortunately, this day is the day struggles come to an end for three zodiac signs.

We've been struggling with a decision that requires a clear head and a thoughtful response, and we need to make this happen ASAP. That's why the Gemini Moon comes in just in time. On November 16, we get to make that decision and go in the right direction with no regrets.

Things always come clear for us during the Gemini Moon, and the three zodiac signs most influenced by this lunar phase not only trust their gut, but go with it without any doubt or remorse. During the Gemini Moon, we choose clarity; we know what we want and it changes everything for us

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on November 16, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It has been tough lately, Gemini, and you have faced hardship. You may not feel as sure of yourself as you normally do, but you must make the moves to see the results. You've been in dire need of clarity. And boom! You see the light.

It's hard for you not to get stoked during a Gemini transit such as this one, but it will be on this day that everything in your life suddenly makes sense and struggle finally ends. And the timing couldn't be better, as you've seriously not been in the mood to carry over this year's problems into the next one.

You are thinking very rationally at this time. Because the Gemini Moon points out the right direction and wrong moves, you are easily guided toward making the right decisions, knowing you thought things through thoroughly. Good for you, Gemini; this only leads to more joyful moments.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You have faced setbacks and have been on the fence with a certain aspect of your life, and you still, to this day, aren't sure if you're doing the right thing or not. What you've need is a surefire a-ha! moment, and you'll get what you need, propelling you along your way to abundance.

It's not that you don't know what to do; you do. What's kept you back is that thing we all do: overthinking it. You want to be thorough and complete with your decisions, but you tend to go over it so often that you miss the mark. This day puts you into a clear frame of mind; you won't go wrong.

And by listening to that inner voice, no matter how impulsive your thoughts may seem, only you can differentiate between that which has been thought into meaninglessness, and that which is the right move to make. Clarity rules in Leo's world, and you'll be very happy to finally conclude this period of hardship and move forward into a brighter future.

3. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You're on the edge of glory, Virgo, and you feel that all it takes to take that final leap of faith is the nerve to believe in yourself simply. While that may seem easy enough, you are also someone who tends to give a little too much credit to self-doubt. During the Gemini Moon, no such thing takes place.

You believe in yourself and understand that the struggle that has just taken place in your life to jolt you into action was meant to be. You needed this final test of strength, and the Gemini Moon brings it to you with clarity and honesty.

What you'll see happen on this day is a show of complete confidence and the direction to take it in. You could back out now, Virgo, but you won't because this day comes with an opportunity you don't want to refuse. It's your day, Virgo; use it and make the most of it. Happy trails to you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.