Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On November 16, 2024

On November 16, 2024, three zodiac signs will find the success they've been looking for, for years ... and as it stands, Saturday's astrology brings us the Gemini Moon. The Moon will make it feel like success has found us.

The truth is, we worked hard to reach this kind of success, and while there's a bit of luck involved, the Gemini Moon shows us that it's all about choice. Gemini, the Twins, is the ruling transit of duality and choice. We are always conscious that every choice is powerful; on Saturday, we choose success.

What feels right about Saturday's horoscope is that the timing seems perfect. We've waited all year to hear the news we're about to hear. During the Gemini Moon, the chances of that news being great are almost guaranteed. We've waited a long time for this kind of success, and now it's time to celebrate!

Success finds three zodiac signs on November 16, 2024:

1. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Just as the Gemini Moon shines down upon us all, you, Leo, will find that the power of this horoscope works in some near-to-miraculous ways where you are concerned. It's as if the powers of the universe have finally decided to shine a light in your direction.

You're the star on Saturday, and because you radiate with such brightness, the universe picks up on you and showers you with success and positive energy. You must be doing something right, Leo; it just happens that you are.

Things could go one of two ways: you could succeed or lose. Yes, Gemini's energy tends to be one way or another, but you are far too intense and life-affirming to use that energy for anything but good. You are a true winner on Saturday, Leo, and the universe is happy for you.

2. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You've always believed that success would find you, as you've always been fearless when tracking it down. In this way, the universe, in the form of the Gemini Moon, shows you the balancing effect that takes place when we think our way into manifestation.

You are putting the Law of Attraction to good use, and in turn, the day rewards you for your efforts. The cosmos notes that you try hard and continue to push forward whether you are rewarded for it.

And the timing couldn't be better, as things are starting to close down for the year, and you want to know where you stand — before the year is out. Well, you get a pretty good hint that everything is working out for you, and for this, you are massively grateful.

3. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

It will be on Saturday that you choose happiness, and while that might seem like a no-brainer, the truth is, you may know what's right for you, but you may not always act on it, which in the end has you missing out on what is rightfully yours. Happiness is your right.

November 16 shows you that not only are you doing all the right things, but that certain choices you've made only recently were so spot on that the only result is success. You did it, Pisces. You put your back into your work. Now, it's all cake. You got the prize, and you know it.

So, it's not so much that success has found you but more along the lines of you not saying 'no' to it. And the second you open up that door, it all flows in. During the Gemini Moon, it's all about choices, and you, my friend, have made the correct one ... and it shows!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.