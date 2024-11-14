Hard Work Finally Pays Off For 3 Zodiac Signs When Saturn Retrograde Ends On November 15

On Friday, November 15, 2024, three zodiac signs will see their hard work pay off when Saturn retrograde ends. This is big news for Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn, as Saturn is a major player in planetary influences, and to feel this planet come out of its retrograde status is monumental; prepare for big changes.

Friday brings us relief and the knowledge that our hard work gives a return on our investments. During Saturn's retrograde season, we go by the book, work harder, and do all we can to keep the machine going. When Father Time's energy returns to its normal orbit, we see the payoff for our work.

This is how the universe keeps the balance. All work and no play is no way to live a life. We know in our hearts that despite how much we respect hard work, playtime has just begun. Ah, how sweet! And so worth our while, too, as we feel both respected and honored for the hard work we've put in.

Hard work finally pays off for three zodiac signs on November 15, 2024:

1. Aries

You regain your mojo, Aries, and hallelujah for that. If you've been feeling like you're in a rut, it makes sense. Saturn has been retrograde and it tends to affect those of us who are go-getters, movers, and shakers. Hello, Aries.

It's on November 15 that you feel hopeful, and for someone like you, hope is probably the number one force of nature in your life. All you need is that tiny little shred of hope, and BAM! You are the person who makes it all happen for yourself. Self-doubt is a thing of the past; it cannot stand alone.

So you and your brand new Mojo Supreme can take the year out on a high note now, Aries, and this could cross over into all aspects of your life. While your romantic world might be doing A-OK, we're considering a career upgrade, thanks to the planet of structure and restriction. Ride it out, Aries. You've worked your fingers to the bone; it's time to stick around for the payoff.

2. Scorpio

Around now, you're starting to wind down in terms of how much work you can do and, more so — how much work you want to do. You're tired, and the universe is right there to support that 'I need a break' feeling. With Saturn direct as our transit of the day, you'll notice that it's OK just to relax and take it easy.

Retrograde energy takes its toll on you, but the universe works in give and take; the balance is there, and when a major planet goes direct, it takes the pressure off of you, Scorpio. This direct action allows you to feel positive about what you've done rather than burdened and pressured to put out more, more, and more.

This is where things take a turn for the better, and you can take time off, but the people you work with will grant this to you with benefits, too. Your hard work pays off, and you feel like a well-rested human at the end of the day. Nice going, Scorpio.

3. Capricorn

Because you're a cool customer, you don't bring up the things that bug you at work. You know that sooner or later, things will smooth themselves out, but the kicker is that you also can't help but notice that this is the end of the year, so things better start smoothing out pretty soon.

Not to worry, Capricorn. You've got Saturn direct working for you as if it were an employee. You will not only see things change up at the workplace , but you'll also know that what goes on during this newly rerouted transit will end up paying off in substantial ways.

All retrograde passages are rough on us, and being that Saturn is your ruling planet, you are especially sensitive to its comings and goings. What you get to feel good about during this transit is that all the work you've done to get to this place won't go unnoticed, leading to greater opportunities for you soon. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.