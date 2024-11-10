Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On November 11, 2024

On Monday, November 11, 2024, Moon conjunct Neptune brings the transformation three zodiac signs have been waiting for. Monday leads the way and shows us that it's OK to follow our gut and go for what we want in this life.

We see that we've fallen into a mode that is perhaps a little too lazy. We want to transform ourselves, which means we have to start taking it all a teensy bit more seriously.

While this time of year promotes partying, gatherings, and celebration, we have to remember that we're still in the game and can't just let it all go. We've worked too hard to get where we are right now, and for three zodiac signs, our horoscope is here to keep us on track.

Don't worry; there's plenty of time to gorge on goodies, and we shall do so in moderation. Yes, we're where words like moderation make sense to us. We see how living a balanced life is the magic that leads to great personal transformation.

Transformation awaits these three zodiac signs on November 11, 2024:

1. Leo

On November 11, you'll notice that you are a little more willing to look at your actions to figure out how to change and what you need to do to set this transformation in motion. You've got the thoughtful transit of Moon conjunct Neptune to supply you with the brain power, and off you go.

Because you are willing to look deeply at yourself, faults and all, you can rise above defensiveness; it's time to accept your limitations. You like to think you're a superhero, and you might be in some ways but not all. You need to get this.

You want to transform into someone even better than you are right now, and you absolutely can do this, Leo, but to make it happen, you have to be brutally honest and learn how to give up certain things. Refining how you do things will show you how to bring about change, and today's astrology supports your efforts.

2. Aquarius

You will comment on someone so taken aback by your attitude that they will say something that will rock your world. While this doesn't sound pleasant, what it does do for you is help you to see that you, Aquarius, need radical change.

You didn't see it this way until now, and with the mind-melting transit of Moon conjunct Neptune helping you figure it all out, you'll see that while the person who says something to you might not be as polite as you wish them to be, they do have a point. You know they're right, even though you resent what they've said.

Still, we all change because of inspiration, and you are somehow inspired by the idea that you don't want to be the person this other person has accused you of being. This is where the real transformation starts; you're not doing it for them, though ... you're doing it for you. A good move, indeed.

3. Pisces

What inspires your great transformation is the idea that you are simply used to what you have and now want more. You've got a very helpful cosmic transit to turn inspiration into activity, and with the Moon conjunct Neptune on your side, Pisces, you'll see that once you decide what you want, you go for it.

It could be physical, this transformation idea, and you know how that works in your life — very, very well. November 11 shows you that it's never too late to implement change and that you are not afraid to sacrifice one thing to gain another. This is how you display balance.

Neptune's energy shows you that there is no too distant dream and that if you want to achieve something, it's totally up to you. You feel strong and confident during this 11:11 event, and the day's astrology is working to break down the doors; you'll find that transforming yourself is only natural. Go for it, Pisces!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.