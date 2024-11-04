3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On November 5, 2024

On November 5, 2024, three zodiac signs will find the clarity and direction we've needed for a long time. Moon square Neptune helps clarity situations that were confusing both mentally and physically.

Clarity and direction is a gift, for sure. We can develop and receive insight to have direction in our lives. This kind of clarity doesn't just drop into our laps, we have to strive for it. Right now, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius zodiac signs could really use a hit of clarity, and during Moon square Neptune, we receive it.

Advertisement

There are major choices ahead, and we need our good eyes to see them, and our best instincts to navigate them. All we want is to do the right thing, and with Moon square Neptune on our side, there's a very good chance we will see our plans all the way through, in peace and in harmony with nature.

Three zodiac signs find clarity and direction on November 5, 2024:

1. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will notice that your mind is either your best friend, or your worst, mortal enemy. And being that you are a smart person who craves peace of mind, you'll go with the positive. What you'll find while you're there is that by thinking positively, you establish in yourself a sense of clarity and direction.

Moon square Neptune is a great start for those who wish to know what direction to turn to. No matter what your learning style, you're always up for trying new things. You've got some incredible ideas, Libra; you just need to know where to go with them.

That's why Moon square Neptune is so perfectly timed for you. You'll feel as if you are being called to task. You need to complete something now, and because you feel so filled with clarity, you'll know the right direction to take it all. Success is in the bag, Libra.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You've been deliberating whether or not to do something, and you know in your heart that you're not going to budge an inch until you feel one hundred percent clear about your choice. November 5, is a day of huge decision making; you'll find the clarity and direction you seek.

As soon as you cross that line and figure out what you really want to do, then there will be no stopping you. With Moon square Neptune as your guiding light, you will feel a renewed sense of power and confidence. Yes, you finally made up your mind and it's a good thing.

Advertisement

Moon square Neptune is the source of your power, and it delivers the answers you've been in need of. What you end up with is a clear path and a direct line to whatever it is that you want to achieve. A good day, indeed.

3. Aquarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As an Aquarius, you very much love the idea of clarity, but in your case, you take a very long time to find it and sometimes that has you missing out on some really great opportunities. You are wishy-washy when it comes to making big decisions, and you're not alone in this. Many people find it hard to find direction.

The good news is that you'll be much closer to total clarity than ever before. This inkling of hope really changes things up for you, Aquarius, and you'll find that everything seems to be in order; it all makes sense.

And when things 'click' for you, you march. You aren't lazy; you're just indecisive, but once you get a taste of that Moon square Neptune clearheadedness, you'll be on top of the world. You know what to do, and you know what to wear!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.