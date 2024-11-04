Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 5, 2024

On November 5, 2024, hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs. We will see many of the hardships we've been lugging around become obsolete and unimportant.

Perhaps we've been holding on for too long, and only now, during the astrological season of Moon square Neptune do we see just how unnecessary so much of it is.

We human beings tend to take build habits that become lifestyle choices, whether we believe we actually chose them or not. For three zodiac signs, today's horoscope shows us that we are not obligate to any way of being, and that we can change if change is what we know will do us good.

Advertisement

Tuesday's astrology provides the right set of conditions for us to understand what our hardships are made of, and what we need to do to get rid of them.

We are smart and driven, and we know for sure that we are finally ready to release ourselves from the prison of hardships that once befell us.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on November 5, 2024:

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

There are moments of great confusion that come and go in your life, Aries, and the great thing about you is that everytime you go through a hardship, you not only don't repeat it, you learn intensely great lessons from them. You are always progressive; you always learn your lessons.

You've been dealing with one little thing for too long, however, and you are definitely going to consider it to be a hardship, but it's not one that can last. Not on your watch, oh no. During Moon square Neptune, you will consciously make a change to end this thing once and for all.

They don't call you a warrior for nothing, Aries, and you owe it to yourself to heal and move one as fast as you possibly can. The power you need to get over something is all within you. Your mind is your most powerful tool, and you'll use it to overcome this final hardship.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You are finally ready to kiss that one hardship of yours goodbye. There's nothing left for you when it comes to this one thing, and you know it. You've held on to it for so long that you weren't sure who you were without it in your life, but as time went by, you figured something out: you don't need this trash in your life.

You will be able to do the brain work involved, and what you'll come up with is a moment of clarity: this hardship ends becuase it is worthless. You do not need to fan the flames to keep this one alive.

Advertisement

The split second you realize that you can free yourself from the ties that bind, you will feel a sense of outstanding liberation. This is a feeling you won't want to let go of, and as far as that old hardship goes, you'll never again set foot in that world. You are free, Taurus, now go enjoy yourself.

3. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Now that it's the end of the year and you're feeling it all the way, you want to rid yourself of the hardships and end heartaches that you've help up high for far too long. You realize that it's time to end certain things in your life, Cancer, and there's no better transit to support this than Moon square Neptune.

You have no obligation to be unhappy, and even though you've spent way too much time in that sorry place, you feel a burning desire to once again, be happy, as you once were. This burden has really taken you down, and quite frankly, you're over it.

And as soon as you get over something, Cancer, you distance yourself from it thoroughly. Sometimes it takes time for you to fully get it, but you'll completely know what to do to make your world a little brighter. It's time for you to release those hardships into the void. From here on in you're a new person.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.