3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On November 2, 2024

On November 2, 2024, three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness. We are going to see just how important it is for us to get past that one final obstacle in our lives, simply because we know in our hearts that we deserve more.

During Mercury trine Mars, we will be looking at ourselves in the mirror and we will be deciding that we are worth more than the constant doubt we give ourselves.

Leo, Scorpio, and Pisces zodiac signs will come to a place where we know we can no longer keep up this 'loser' profile. We have lost so much simply by not believing we had any true value, and there's just no room in the universe for this kind of heaping doubt. It's time to heal and we know it.

We are looking for happiness, sometimes in the wrong places. We want joy just as everyone else, and this day's horoscope allows us to feel is a possibility. It's funny how just the smallest bit of hope can crack the walls of negativity apart. It's through those cracks that the light gets in, and on Saturday, Leo, Scorpio and Pisces are the three zodiac signs that will give us a chance to bask in that light.

Three zodiac signs overcome self-doubt and find true happiness on November 2, 2024:

1. Leo

Gone are the days when your zodiac sign second guess yourself, and while you do like to think of yourself as someone who has bountiful self-confidence, the truth is that you doubt yourself more than you trust yourself, and that's not good, Leo. You seriously want to conquer this, as you don't believe it's getting you anywhere.

You will see that the universe has much in store for you. Not only will that confidence of yours become a reality, but it will lead you into the right place to be, right now.

This is all you've needed; that last little nudge that makes you feel good about yourself again, Leo. Your horoscope shows you that not only can you overcome the self-doubt, but that you can use your knowledge to your advantage. This is the gateway to true happiness and the universe applauds you for it.

2. Scorpio

Much like our friend Leo, you, too, have underestimated your own value, and in doing so, you've let yourself down. You know that, inside, you're a strong and valuable person; you have so much to offer, so much to share and even more to look forward to...if you would just give yourself a chance.

During Mercury trine Mars, you'll see that it's much easier for you on Saturday to forsake all that self-doubt and overcome it, as it just doesn't seem to hold that much sway over you anymore. It's as if you depended on doubt to craft yourself a security blanket, and now, it seems a futile effort to keep it up.

Your old confidence is back with true happiness because of the universe's tendency to work on what we know is our strongest suit. Your strongest suit is love, Scorpio. Love of others and love of yourself. Why bother doubting any longer, when love is here, right now?

3. Pisces

There comes a time in a person's life when we stare ourselves down and realize that yes, we can make a change. We get used to being a certain way, and we also get used to the idea of being stagnant. You have felt this, Pisces, and you'll realize that this is not where you want to be.

And that's good because you've got the powerful horoscope on your side, showing you that it's good to trust this impulse. You are no longer enamored with the idea of doubting everything, as you're starting to feel as if you are missing out on your own life.

And so, this day brings you courage and nerve, and that's something you've known you've needed for a while now. Mercury trine Mars is the kind of transit that reaches deep down inside you and wakes up you to new possibilities. You want excitement and true happiness in your life, you'll realize that in order to have this, you must sacrifice your self-doubt. Done and done.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.