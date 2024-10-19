2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On October 20

October 20 will be a special day filled with powerful abundance for two lucky zodiac signs. The Moon starts in Gemini, so we are all feeling more curious and inquisitive right now. Sunday is a great day to explore new ideas, engage in lively conversations, and connect with others on a deeper level!

The Moon's square to Saturn may bring up feelings of emotional instability, but it’s also a call to establish healthy boundaries and take responsibility for your feelings. The Moon teams up with Mercury later tonight, giving us the inspiring and communicative tone we need to clear up any confusion from this morning.

So, whether you're navigating something difficult or celebrating new successes, trust that the universe is guiding you towards nothing but the best today!

Two zodiac signs experience luck & abundance on October 20, 2024:

1. Aries

Aries, with Pluto now back in Capricorn until December 19, you're on a serious power trip, and we’re loving it! This transit is all about long-term transformation and abundance in your career and goals — and let's be honest, you're the zodiac’s ultimate go-getter, so this vibe suits you perfectly.

You’ve got ambition in spades, and your professional life is the center of your universe during this time. Forget figuring out how to climb the mountain — you're practically running to the top, leaving a trail of dust behind! Typical Aries traits, right?

But hey, as you zoom up that career ladder, not everyone will be your biggest fan (shocker). Whether it's haters in the office or higher-ups who feel a little intimidated by your fiery drive, don’t let their jealousy or criticism throw you off your game.

You're Aries — born to lead, not follow! If anything, their negativity is just more fuel for your fire. Every test and trial you face now sets you up to be even stronger and more unstoppable than ever. This is your chance to prove to the world that you're not just here to play the game but to dominate it.

2. Virgo

Virgo, now is the perfect time for a little collaboration and camaraderie because teamwork makes the dream work! With group activities and cooperative efforts at the forefront, you’ll discover that the best way to achieve abundance with your goals is by working together.

Your treasure trove of ideas is brewing in that sharp mind of yours, and it’s time to share them — because sharing is caring, right? Just remember: while you may prefer to lead rather than follow, keep that ego in check; nobody likes a know-it-all, especially when you’re capable of being a brilliant team player!

With Mercury in Scorpio, you might feel especially curious and charity — watch out, world, Virgo’s on a communication spree! Expect to find yourself on the phone, firing off emails, or zipping around town running errands like a superstar multitasker.

However, don’t get too caught up in the nitty-gritty of insignificant details; as the queen (or king) of overthinking, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. Remember, too much “information overload” might leave you feeling frazzled, so prioritize abundance. What’s essential? Because ain’t nobody got time for confusion!

While it’s a fantastic time for intellectual exploration, embrace the fidgety energy and tackle various subjects — after all, who says you can’t juggle a million things at once? This is your moment to make an impact — go ahead, strut your stuff, and show the world what you’re made of!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.