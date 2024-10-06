3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of October 7 - 13, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract financial success the week of October 7 - 13, 2024. This week's I Ching hexagram for economic prosperity is Water over Earth (#8). The I Ching and our weekly career and abundance horoscope remind us that success in finances and money can happen when people come together to benefit others.

Leaning into the concept of success for self and others at the same time brings great humility, care, and harmony in an interconnected world. So, how can you add more harmony to your dreams and goals? That's the journaling question of the week. Let's focus on Rat, Ox, and Rabbit, the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between October 7 - 13, 2024:

1. Rat

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rat, you have strong financial luck this week. Money luck will unfold when you trust your instincts and follow your heart's call until you finish what you need to do. This good fortune is not for the faint-hearted. So embrace courage, and you will be golden.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Those in the finance industry will directly benefit from improved focus and determination, whether you are a stock broker, an accountant, a tax professional, or portfolio manager. Rat zodiacs with an artistic bend will also benefit. You may find raw materials for a great price or a discount or be commissioned for something substantial.

Remedies for financial blocks:

If negative habits are blocking you from your success, now's the time to spend time in spaces that are more about uplifting people, abundance mindset, and leaning into joy.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color this week is sea green or aquamarine. Incorporate it in your outfits or cookware/utensils. That will help you subconsciously attract more success and wealth.

2. Ox

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Ox, your financial success this week is rooted in how healthy your body is on all planes — emotional, physical, spiritual, intellectual, and energetic/auric. Things and eating experiences that involve green or red will make your financial success green or red, too.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Those working in the entertainment industry, including journalists in the lifestyle and health space, will benefit the most from this. Dancers and art forms that involve the body will also benefit.

Remedies for financial blocks:

For some of you, the reason behind your financial blocks is scattered and overactive thought processes. For others, peer pressure is distracting you. So countering these will help, although taking root may take a while. Grounding yourself through focused breathing, mind training, or meditation is an excellent place to start.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color this week is silver. Silver jewelry is also indicated to tap into the power of the waxing moon.

3. Rabbit

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rabbit, you will experience good financial and career success boost this week, but it won't be evident to people in your social circle. That's not a bad thing, though. It will enable you to focus on what's essential and replicating your success in the upcoming weeks.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Most of you will experience good fortune in a generalized sort of way this week. But those in the field of dancing will experience tremendous success and growth. You may land your dream job as part of a touring company of dancers.

Remedies for financial blocks:

If some of you have experienced financial blocks in the past, cosmic currents will heal them now. But if you wish to keep things this way, you will benefit from connecting your physical health and spirituality through daily practices that encourage holistic health. Look to the pearls of wisdom within your cultural heritage for answers. Working with incense to clear blocks is also indicated for you.

Power color to attract money:

Your power color for the week is gold, but not the real metal gold. Work with Pyrite (Fool's Gold) for optimum benefits energetically.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.