Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 29, 2024

On October 29, 2024, loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra takes the energy down with it and lets us know what it's like to feel calm, at ease, and OK with life as it is. Astrologically, this Libra transit represents the darkening of the light, as it would be said in the I Ching; this is a time for soothing one's heart.

For anyone who feels lonely around this time of year, know you are not alone. Fortunately, this horoscope helps Leo, Virgo and Libra zodiac signs, especially if the feeling of loneliness is almost unbearable. They say that you can only go down far enough to hit rock bottom, and on October 29, we'll find that we bounce.

Feelings of loneliness no longer feel oppressive; we can resist them and find our footing on higher ground. The Waning Crescent Moon in Libra helps us see things from a happier perspective. We are never alone. Loneliness passes, and all is well in the world.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on October 29, 2024

1. Leo

And so it seems that this lonely feeling you've been nourishing for what feels like a year now is just a temporary feeling and one you'll be saying goodbye to. Good for you, Leo; it's time to kiss that lonely state of mind farewell once and for all.

You don't like feeling lonely, but worse: admitting it to others. That's the worst you can do, Leo, as it's a point of pride for you, this image of being the 'total package' when it comes to mental health and a happy demeanor. It's OK, though; loneliness happens to everyone, and we all find ways to cope with it.

In your case, coping won't be needed as the loneliness won't be around for too much longer, and this is because we've got the Waning Crescent in Libra to take our fears down a notch. This transit is notorious for cooling the hottest of hearts, and yours has always been on fire, Leo. You'll be fine, and your loneliness will take a walk. Buh-bye.

2. Virgo

You'd have two reactions if someone told you that your loneliness would end. One would be internally relieved, although it would still be hard for you to accept that such a good turn of events was possible. The other would be denial to the person who tells you this. You don't like admitting to anyone else that you feel the pangs of loneliness. It's a pride thing.

However, during the Waning Crescent in Libra, you won't be able to fight any longer; the truth is out there, and it's heading your way, Virgo, and that truth says that you have no reason to feel as down as you do. Yes, you are entitled to your feelings and your reasons, but the reality is that you are loved.

You are loved, and if the people in your life had their way, you'd never feel a split second of loneliness as the folks in your life want to comfort you. When you look around you, you'll see and acknowledge this, Virgo. You can kiss that lonely attitude goodbye as of October 29, 2024.

3. Libra

It's quite easy for you to meld with this day's transit, the Waning Crescent Moon in Libra, as it's not only in your zodiac sign but also what you need at this point in your life. And what's needed is for you to come to terms with your life; you may not have everything you want, but you are certainly far ahead of the game, Libra.

You feel lonely at times, but then again ... who doesn't? That's not to diminish your true feelings, but you also believe in confronting those feelings to decipher what's real and what needs to go. On October 29, you'll use that Waning Crescent to show yourself that what you have isn't half bad at all!

It's the Waning Crescent Moon in Libra lets you feel as though you can see your own life now and that all the complaints and desires for control are unnecessary. You aren't lonely, Libra; you're simply going through a phase of discontent, which is about to end in October, thanks to this blissful Libra transit. Welcome back.

