Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On October 27, 2024

It is on October 27, 2024 that struggle ends for three zodiac signs. Astrologically, we're expecting Moon square Venus, a transit that helps us finally complete the very thing that has held us back for far too long. It's time to wrap this up.

Three zodiac signs will come to see that the struggle they've been enduring no longer has the same meaning to us as it once did. Sunday is the day to push it all aside and move on to something new and refreshing.

We're not kidding ourselves when we declare that the struggle is over. In fact, we've known it for a while, and we're just now starting to get used to it. Personal struggles dissolve during Moon square Venus, and for the three zodiac signs that will experience the benefits, joy will resound.

Three zodiac signs see their struggles end on October 27, 2024

1. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You'll discover that you no longer have the time to waste hoping that a certain 'thing' in your life will happen without you making it so. In other words, you've grown bored with struggling, and only on Sunday do you realize that you can, indeed, stop it.

Sometimes, the world turns on a dime, as they say, and during the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll see that the answer you were looking for has always been there. Sunday's horoscope provides you with real insight as to what your next move must be.

You feel as though you've given way too much of yourself to a struggle that you no longer relate to, and Leo, the timing couldn't be better. This is a great time to end your struggle; its completion will come naturally. The Moon square Venus helps you tap into self-confidence, which comes in handy.

2. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

If you tell another person about your struggle, they might laugh because what you consider a struggle is someone else's idea of another day. What this means is that your struggle truly is personal, and while you can't compare your experience to that of another, you might be doing just that.

Sometimes, you feel as though you're the last person to get the hint, and even if that is true, you'll see that the hint comes to you anyway, and you do get it. What you'll be doing on this day is learning how to get past that which limits you.

You are tired of being left out and will also start to understand that if you want to be included, you have to get yourself in there. You've struggled with shyness and self-doubt; it's time to remove the kid gloves and experience all you've missed.

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

For the longest while, you've seen yourself as a fairly accomplished person, so much so that you've stopped attempting new things. You figured you could live your life as is without creating much change, and in a way, this has become draining for you. It's time to change, Pisces, and you know it.

You've been struggling with a sense of doom, as if trying something new has to fail automatically. You couldn't be more off base here, Pisces, as your luck is so about to change. Not only are you up for some good luck, but your struggle is about to end.

The universe helps you find who you are and remember the greatness within you. You may have forgotten all this simply because you got used to your life as is, but there's more going on here, and it all hints at the idea that whatever struggle you're dealing with now — it's on its way out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.