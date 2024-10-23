3 Zodiac Signs Experience True Love On October 24, 2024

October 24, 2024, gives us a starting date for experiencing true love when the Moon trines Venus, which always gives us a good turn regarding love and romance. Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Pisces experience true love — or something very close to it — under this energy.

We may already think that the person we are present with is our true love, which may be one hundred percent correct. Thursday shows us that we now recognize it as fact. Whether we're falling back in love with the person we are with, meeting someone new, or making friends that seem totally promising, we can trust that Thursday's love horoscope will deliver a message of romance to us in ways that please and delight us.

Three zodiac signs find true love on October 24, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

The thing with you and the idea of finding your true love, Sagittarius, is that your true love is not something other people's standards can define. You may find your true love, and because the day's love horoscope is smiling down upon you, you're the only one who will know.

This means that 'true love' for you is not necessarily something that can be embodied. Sure, we all like to think of true love as something that comes with a relationship, a romance and a feeling of union with another person, but in your case, true love could be your love of imagination.

Your true love comes to you, and while it may not take the shape of a person, it will warm your heart and let you know that you're not alone. Love is subjective, and you'll feel it all the way.

2. Capricorn

Your love horoscopes show you that, once again, you deserve only the best, especially when it comes to love and romance. You have put up with many things that don't necessarily please you regarding love, which is why October 24 brings you such good news.

You may have been in a relationship that felt one-sided, that it isn't true love. You may have stayed in that relationship out of fear, fear of the unknown, fear of what's out there, or worse, fear of what's NOT out there. Still, someone is out there for you, and you'll find them.

This transit brings love and joy to those who believe they deserve a second chance, and you, Capricorn, will receive such a second chance. Your relationship horoscope does not disappoint, and if the love you let into your life is true, don't deny its potency. It's real.

3. Pisces

There's an interesting twist to your love story, and the kicker is that you aren't exactly looking for more than what you already have. You are content to live with or without someone you can call your true love, yet that seems to open the floodgates to the real deal.

So, true love seems to be part of your destiny and you'll get what you want. With your horoscope for Thursday doing much of the heavy lifting for you, you'll find that you can't escape this good luck. Someone is waiting to meet you, and while you may not know anything about this person, guess what? They are your true love.

You don't have to do anything to receive this good fortune, Pisces. What is meant to be is meant to be. You will meet your true love and be well in your wonderful world. Love rules supreme, and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.