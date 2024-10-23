3 Zodiac Signs Rise Above Really Tough Challenges On October 24, 2024

October 24, three zodiac signs rise above some very tough challenges that seemed destined to throw us off course. Not today, buddy! We have the astrological savior Moon opposite Pluto doling out important life lessons on Thursday.

We know with certainty that if something was in our way, we now see that obstacle as a challenge worth our time. We will kick this habit, challenge, or test and rise above.

Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio are the three zodiac signs that really take this astrology forecast to heart. Each will act on the power that is provided to us by taking up a challenge that we, at one point, thought would always get the better of us. We say no to what prevents us from growing and ultimately claim victory. We are the champions, my friends.

Three zodiac signs that rise above challenges on October 24, 2024:

1. Taurus

Moon opposite Pluto will prove to be one of the better transits to come your way as you rise above challenges like nobody's business. Thursday not only shows the world what you're made of but also shows YOU that your zodiac sign is as strong as you believe it to be.

This carries over into how you conduct business as well. You have something in mind and have held back for a long time because you didn't think you could see it through, yet your horoscope shows you that you can rise above challenges. You are completely able to do what you want to do.

Yes, there are tough challenges that you must accept and conquer during this time, but so what? Did any of us think life just gives us the good stuff without working for it? Nope, and the more we know this, the easier it all becomes. Life is hard, but it can become better the moment you recognize this it becomes easier. Oh, the irony!

2. Virgo

If there will be a hero to this story of yours, you are certainly casting yourself as the main character, Virgo. You feel as though your life is a constant presentation of hard challenges, and while you've let these challenges get the best of you in the past, no more. Your zodiac sign is completely influenced by the Moon opposite Pluto, so you'll rise above them.

Thursday's horoscope shows you that there's no going backward. Pluto is the planet of transformation and change, and when it is opposite the Moon, it means that for all who feel its influence, the results are spectacular. Thursday you overcome obstacles and deal with the challenges ahead.

You aren't afraid, that's for sure, Virgo. While you once were terrified, you've started to wonder why. So, in a way, fear was a challenge for you and one you had to overcome to move on in life and find yourself. You totally get this message, and you whip it good, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

If a challenge presents itself, you will perceive it as a chance to grow, Scorpio. You've been waiting around for some kind of sign as to when you should make a move, and the opportunity knocks on your door.

You've held yourself back from being a happier person than you know you can be for so long that it's become a habit. You've dumbed yourself down for no reason at all, and it's time for you to now make a resurgence.

It's also time to rise above difficult challenges, so you must start rebuilding your confidence. If anything can help you with that, it's the Moon opposite Pluto. This transit puts you back in the driver's seat, Scorpio, and points your zodiac sign toward success. Challenge accepted! Victory is yours; now get to it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.