3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On October 23, 2024

The astrology of October 23, 2024 allows three zodiac signs to experience an unexpected fortune. When the Moon aligns with Uranus, as it does Wednesday, three zodiac signs can expect the unexpected in all the right ways.

This Uranus-Moon transit shows us we can tap into a growth mindset, stay open or allow transformation in our lives. We open the gates to more and more optimum experiences. Uranus reminds us that nothing is as it seems and that this could be a very good thing.

Cancer, Virgo and Pisces zodiac signs find something very different, very rare and very special taking place on Wednesday. However we translate the idea of good fortune, it's coming our way, whether we know it or not.

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on October 23, 2024:

1. Cancer

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

It looks like October 23 is your lucky day, Cancer, something fortunate is about to happen. Today it's OK to expect the unexpected because things seem to be on the up and up as far as you're concerned.

The cool part is that you get surprised by fortune you aren't expecting, and what takes place is so good that it thrills you. Still, you can handle it, as good news is always welcome in your world.

The very thing you didn't think would take place happens, and it's so much better than you imagined. Thanks to this Uranus-Moon horoscope, your zodiac sign can experience something different, unexpected and wildly positive. YES!

2. Virgo

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

You've got a very favorable and harmonious transit working with you. While this Uranus-Moon transit is positive, it's also unpredictable, and that works out well for you. You're in for some unexpected good fortune and can make room for that in your busy schedule.

The fun part about Wednesday is that you might be planning on doing a good deed for someone else, which you will get done but will lead to more good deeds on your behalf. It's as if the universe wants to reward you for being a good person, and bingo! This is the big day.

And let's not forget that, yes, the unexpected good fortune is financial, which makes everyone's day a good one. You can deal with that, Virgo, as you are quite a friend of money and are always open to more and more. This day's Uranus-Moon transit brings it straight to your door.

3. Pisces

riffadi.id, Gabrielle Scarlett and D GraPX / Canva

When you think you've figured it out, a set of fortunate variables changes everything. This unexpected series of events awakens you to your potential and you do extraordinarily well under pressure.

While we couldn't exactly say that you are being pressured on this day, you will have to deal with the unexpected, which will require you to change course mid-stream. This will test your adaptability and show the universe that you are the right person for this kind of 'test.'

By meeting the challenges presented to you via this Uranus-Moon transit, you'll find that, while you don't know what to expect, you DO know that whatever comes your way will be good. What you DON'T know is just how excellent it will end up, and the lucky stars supporting you are planning something good now. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.