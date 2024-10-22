3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On October 23, 2024

On October 23, three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity. The day's astrology presents us with Moon trine Neptune, which helps us understand that we need not look second guess our good fortune.

This period of prosperity is real, and it's up to us to make the most of it. We will recognize that this is a streak of good luck, and if we're smart then we'll know what to do with what we get. We are also grateful as we know this is truly a blessed event.

Moon trine Neptune not only ushers in a period of prosperity, health, and happiness for these three zodiac signs but also lets us know that this didn't happen by accident. Neptune's energy suggests that this was no coincidence. We made this happen by thinking things through, contemplating the outcome and acting on it positively.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on October 23, 2024:

1. Cancer

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

If you were told that you were entering a period of prosperity, would you believe it? Things will get much, much better for you financially, and you can make good fortune grow and grow. Cancer, you want to affirm the positive, always.

During Wednesday's astrology forecast, you'll see that it's quite easy to get into the flow of super-positive motion and that the one place you feel you need the most help in — your finances — will get the most attention.

You walk into a period of great prosperity and luck. You can be good with money and make financially literate decisions. You'll use your amazing mind to figure out how to make more of what you already have. This day opens the doors to opportunity and advancement, and you are ready for it all, Cancer.

2. Libra

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You've always known how to get around; money has never been an issue. It's not that you haven't seen darker days in the financial realm. You don't let 'off' days get to you. You always have faith that if it's money-related, it will end up OK. And it always does.

During your horoscope on Wednesday, you'll enter a period of prosperity that taps into how you already think. You want to be very wealthy and generous. You never need to feel insecure financially. You unconsciously create new pathways to wealth for yourself. It works every time, and Neptune backs you this time around.

You're ready for your next financial move. You will learn something very important, and use that knowledge for days to come, bringing you prosperous returns. Good for you, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

One of the best moves you've made this year is the one that has you avoiding the pain of financial experiences. Whether you're in the pink or the black, it matters not, as, in your words, 'It's only money.' And yes, it is only money, Sagittarius, and one way or another, you're going to work with that reality.

Your lack of fear draws the universe's power to your zodiac sign, as it perceives you as stable and smart. You don't care about money in the same way as you used to, and that's when the universe does its ironic thing to you.

Because you accept whatever comes your way, the universe pulls a fast one on you and delivers you a season of optimum delights and prosperity. It's all good in your world, Sagittarius, and this period of wealth works out just fine for you. Let it happen!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.