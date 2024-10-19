3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth On October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024, three zodiac signs attract wealth. Sunday zodiac signs find a way to manifest an exorbitant amount of money simply by knowing it's about to come our way. We attract money, and astrologically, so much of that takes place because of the transit, Moon square Saturn.

Moon square Saturn shows us that nothing happens if we put no effort into making some of these dreams come true. Even though it's technically a 'day of rest,' we will see that while our bodies are definitely 'resting,' our minds are chugging along, creating dreams of high finance and great wealth.

Three zodiac signs will see Saturn's energy as a starting point. Saturn's energy is prohibitive. It says 'no' often, so we can say no to poverty, need, lack, and absurd desire. We attract what we need, which on this day is wealth.

Three zodiac signs attract wealth on October 20, 2024:

1. Aries

Moon square Saturn is famous for helping to jog our memories about where we've come from and how much we've grown since then. It's a rather humbling transit, but it's also potent because it reminds you that you can do better.

You do not take offense to this, as you are a seriously progressive person. When it comes to learning new things and taking on new prospects, you'll be all in. You benefit greatly this Sunday because you finally see how powerful you are.

You can use that power to attract wealth and riches. You always knew you had it in you and that the magical equation involved self-love, self-respect, and an ability to adapt.

Moon square Saturn puts you in the right place to attract wealth to you, and you won't be forgetting the lessons learned on this day too quickly.

2. Leo

When told you cannot do something, your first instinct is to challenge that prohibitive thinking with a crash course in yes. This means that you are working against the odds and may feel you cannot win.

This is why, when you do win, as you will on this day, you'll feel not only proud of yourself but grateful to the universe for favoring you in such a unique and gratifying way. You can draw to you situations that will bring you money and fortune.

It's a talent with you, Leo, and it serves you well. You do not sweat the small stuff; if there's something you need, you practically will it into being, as you know that you control the powers of manifestation, and with this talent, you generate luck in all things financial.

3. Sagittarius

One of the chief reasons why you're able to attract wealth is because you've come to terms with what wealth means in your life. It helps with convenience, and that is all. It is a worthy tool in your toolkit, but it is not all there is, so the universe sends it to you in abundance.

Your lack of attachment to the holy dollar bill allows the universe to work with you rather than participate in a tug of way with you. You aren't afraid of going broke; even when you are broke, you find a way to move through the world on an even keel.

You can attract wealth and security because you do not demand with ferocity; you ebb and flow, much like the Moon, and so when money comes your way, you open your hands and receive it with gratitude.

