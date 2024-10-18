The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 19, 2024

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, we will see that four zodiac signs seem to be in the right place at the right time to receive a special message directly from the universe itself. What does that even mean, 'from the universe itself?' How do we know it's the universe that's doing the messaging?

Our astrology gives us the transit of Moon trine Pluto, which means that the message we are to receive travels to us via the power this transit emits via electromagnetic energy. OK, that's convoluted, but what does this mean?

This Saturday has something to do with feeling a change within our bodies. So, listen to that change and do what seems best with the information received. It's subtle but powerful, and Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius zodiac signs will know exactly what to do about it.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on October 19, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You have always been super sensitive to the changes within your body, and you've started to see your inner workings as an expression of the outer workings of the universe. When you receive a special message from the universe, as you will on this day, October 19, you will know it as something that comes from within you.

This means that you have finally become attuned to all the natural phenomena there are. This is very typical of you, Aries, as your natural curiosity truly knows no bounds. You are a child of the universe, so why not perceive it all as part of you?

Because the universe provides you with the transit of Moon trine Pluto, the gist of the message is all about change. You've changed your life, ways, health, and outlook so many times that you've started to enjoy the idea of constant transformation. Good for you, Aries...you are growing daily.

2. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You've been spending a lot of time inside your head, Gemini, and that's a good thing, too. You know that being a heavy thinker isn't always what others understand, but you've also started to wonder what else is there but in our minds.

On October 19, you'll feel very adamant about your discoveries, and you've come to trust that what goes on inside your mind has to have some validity. You're a deep thinker, and you've always been this way, so when Moon trine Pluto delivers a message, you internalize it as your own.

What's special about the message you receive lies in the idea that you know it's coming from your higher self. What is your higher self? It's simply the universe manifesting as your mind, which, while an obtuse thought, is still very much the way you think. The special message of the day is the one that resides in your mind.

3. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Moon trine Pluto always brings with it that feeling that something is about to change and that's something you can get with very easily. You love change and transformation; you enjoy what the mighty planet of Pluto offers you, and you can work with it.

What others may call a message from the universe is, however, not something you see as that 'distant' but more along the lines of you merely being in touch with your higher self. You have spent enough time here to know yourself well, and if you see these messages coming from within you, then so be it. That's the way it is.

This isn't to diminish the universe's presence as if such a thing could be possible, but it is here to let you know that you are a part of the universe and that this cannot be denied. When you tap into that power, you become that power, and this day will be very potent for you, Libra.

4. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Receiving a special message from the universe is the same as tapping into that reservoir of eternal wisdom stored away in your psyche. You've come to realize that we are all in this together, including the planets, stars, and all celestial bodies.

These days, you feel as though you've stumbled upon a new way of thinking, and when you think there's a special message that needs to be acknowledged by you, you open your heart to it, knowing that it's meant to be. During Moon trine Pluto, that message feels like movement, momentum, and action.

Pluto's influence usually takes the form of some kind of consciousness shift. For you, Sagittarius, this means that it's crucial for you to pay attention to your body and to honor that brilliant mind of yours. If you can think it, you can live it; this is the message of the universe, which stems from within you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.